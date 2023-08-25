Crash near Forfar Community Campus closes road

A road has been closed after a crash near Forfar Community Campus.

One vehicle is involved in the incident on Kirriemuir Road.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

It has not been confirmed whether the incident is affecting access to the school.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Friday, officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on Kirriemuir Road in Forfar.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed from Brechin Road junction to the A926 roundabout.

“Please avoid the area.”

The fire service says it has sent one crew from Forfar to the scene.

Bus services are being diverted.

