Crash near Forfar Community Campus closes road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crash near Forfar Community Campus closes road

One vehicle is involved in the incident on Kirriemuir Road.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A926 Forfar RTC
The A926 outside Forfar Community Campus is closed due to a crash. Image: Google Maps

A road has been closed after a crash near Forfar Community Campus.

One vehicle is involved in the incident on Kirriemuir Road.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

It has not been confirmed whether the incident is affecting access to the school.

Drivers urged to avoid area after Kirriemuir Road crash in Forfar

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Friday, officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on Kirriemuir Road in Forfar.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed from Brechin Road junction to the A926 roundabout.

“Please avoid the area.”

The fire service says it has sent one crew from Forfar to the scene.

Bus services are being diverted.

More to follow

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Maggie May cast of George Doherty, Mike Burns and (front from left) Nikki Doig, Susan Murphy and Kim Brymer. Image: Carnoustie Theatre Club.
Pioneering relaxed performance play around dementia to take to Carnoustie stage
Innes' foul-mouthed rant included unsavoury comments about judges and masons. Image: Shutterstock.
'I live for killing freemasons' — Wife-beating Brechin thug's foul-mouthed threats to police and…
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute
Two men have been charged.
Two men charged in connection with Tayside car thefts
Filming for The Crown takes place in St Andrews
9 Netflix hits where Tayside and Fife play a starring role
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson. Image: DC Thomson
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson to step down
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa overlooks the Championship links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease transfer sealed by links chiefs
A chicken behind a wire fence
Bird flu outbreak near Forfar: Locals urged to take action
Kevin McBride was jailed for the single-punch assault in Aura nightclub. Image: Facebook
Dundee delivery driver jailed for single-punch nightclub assault that left victim with 'fist-sized' blood…
Strathie players Cameron White, Logan Reilly and Struan White tuck into Angus game at Inchmacoble Park.
Angus rugby club is game for game with matchday hospitality fare