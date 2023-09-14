Planners say high Angus fence which divided neighbours can stay in place

Angus planners have said a high fence which split opinion in a historic hamlet is allowed to stay in place.

Tommy Yule built the 1.8 metre slatted wooden fence around his property at David’s Hill in St Vigeans, on the edge of Arbroath.

But it provoked complaints from others living on the private road.

They said it made the stretch more dangerous.

Now, Mr Yule has won his fight to keep the fence after Angus development standards councillors approved his retrospective planning application.

Land ownership question

There were 13 letters of objection to the planning bid, and five in support.

Mr Yule did not address councillors on the issue, but in a supporting submission said there had been a fence on land nearby since 2014.

Objectors claimed the land the fence is built on is not owned by him.

And while council officers said land ownership is not a material consideration, they confirmed Mr Yule’s application included certification he did own the ground.

Officials said a metre-high fence could be put up without planning permission and they didn’t consider the extra height a safety hazard.

‘Deleterious effect’

However, neighbour Michael Ferrier urged the committee to block the bid.

“The inference is that the 0.8 increase in height makes little difference – nothing could be further from the truth,” he told the meeting.

Mr Ferrier told councillors the extra height had created a “dangerous blind corner” on the road.

“The fence has had a deleterious effect on all the other residents.

“It has created blind spots where previously sightlines existed.

“The adverse effect on all the other users far outweighs the benefit to the applicant.”

Development committee chairman David Cheape backed the plan.

“It does irk me that this is a retrospective permission, but taking all things into account I’m going to move approval,” he said.

“Questions of speed and road safety are matters for drivers.

“I was up this road at the weekend to see this site.

“There’s a straight piece of road and there’s a bend in it, and naturally I slowed down for that bend.

“Any driver should be doing that.”

The committee unanimously approved the application.