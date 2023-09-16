Sister’s tribute to ‘one in a million’ brother who died on Monifieth railway line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sister’s tribute to ‘one in a million’ brother who died on Monifieth railway line

"We have so many happy memories of Emil and those have sort of kept us all going."

By James Simpson
Emil Scibor, who died on the railway line at Balmossie, and his sister Suzie Dabrowska
Emil Scibor and his sister Suzie Dabrowska. Image: Suzie Dabrowska

A woman has paid tribute to her “one in a million” brother after he died on the railway line at Monifieth.

Emil Scibor, 37, was hit by a train near Balmossie station on September 5.

Sister Suzie Dabrowska says her brother has been struggling with his mental health over recent years.

Emil previously worked at Tesco in Monifieth after moving to Angus with his family from Szczecin, Poland, more than 15 years ago.

The family became concerned when they were unable to get hold of him on the morning of September 5.

Emil and Suzie. Image: Suzie Dabrowska

Suzie said: “Our mum, Wiesia, was getting worried when we couldn’t get hold of Emil.

She saw the emergency services near the railway line and my mum went and approached them.

“Emil had been battling with his mental health for such a long time but it just got too much for him.

“I’d just spoken to him the night before on the phone and he sounded happy.”

The family have found some comfort in the messages they have received in the wake of Emil’s passing.

Suzie said: “The messages of condolence we have received from Emil’s neighbours were so nice.

“They said he was one of the nicest people they’d met, they were in tears.

‘I wish Emil was here to hear the nice words said about him’

“I wish he was here to hear these nice words.

“It does seem so surreal at the moment but these kind words have been really appreciated.

“While Emil had been battling with his mental health, he would always say hello to people in the street.

“He was always smiling despite some of the issue he was facing.

“We have so many happy memories of Emil and those have sort of kept us all going.

“He was one in a million.”

Emil and a young Suzie. Image: Suzie Dabrowska

Emil’s funeral took place at St Bride’s RC Church on Friday.

Suzie and the family have thanked those who supported a crowdfunding page to help them with the funeral costs.

They say any extra money raised will be donated to a mental health charity.

Conversation