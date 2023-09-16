Sister’s tribute to ‘one in a million’ brother who died on Monifieth railway line

A woman has paid tribute to her “one in a million” brother after he died on the railway line at Monifieth.

Emil Scibor, 37, was hit by a train near Balmossie station on September 5.

Sister Suzie Dabrowska says her brother has been struggling with his mental health over recent years.

Emil previously worked at Tesco in Monifieth after moving to Angus with his family from Szczecin, Poland, more than 15 years ago.

The family became concerned when they were unable to get hold of him on the morning of September 5.

Suzie said: “Our mum, Wiesia, was getting worried when we couldn’t get hold of Emil.

“She saw the emergency services near the railway line and my mum went and approached them.

“Emil had been battling with his mental health for such a long time but it just got too much for him.

“I’d just spoken to him the night before on the phone and he sounded happy.”

The family have found some comfort in the messages they have received in the wake of Emil’s passing.

Suzie said: “The messages of condolence we have received from Emil’s neighbours were so nice.

“They said he was one of the nicest people they’d met, they were in tears.

‘I wish Emil was here to hear the nice words said about him’

“I wish he was here to hear these nice words.

“It does seem so surreal at the moment but these kind words have been really appreciated.

“While Emil had been battling with his mental health, he would always say hello to people in the street.

“He was always smiling despite some of the issue he was facing.

“We have so many happy memories of Emil and those have sort of kept us all going.

“He was one in a million.”

Emil’s funeral took place at St Bride’s RC Church on Friday.

Suzie and the family have thanked those who supported a crowdfunding page to help them with the funeral costs.

They say any extra money raised will be donated to a mental health charity.