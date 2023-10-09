Rita Visocchi: ‘Kind, loving mum’ behind Kirriemuir’s iconic ice-cream family dies, aged 94

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Rita Visocchi: ‘Kind, loving mum’ behind Kirriemuir’s iconic ice-cream family dies, aged 94

Rita passed away at her home in Kirriemuir with her family at her bedside

By Lindsey Hamilton
Rita Visocchi
Rita Visocchi. Image: Visocchi family

Rita Visocchi, who ran Visocchi’s iconic ice-cream and fish and chip shops in Kirriemuir with her husband Michele for almost 40 years, has died aged 94.

Rita passed away in her flat above the town’s ice-cream shop in the High Street on Sunday.

Rita’s son, Jon, said his mum slipped away peacefully with her family at her bedside.

Dundee connection

Rita was born in Pontone in Italy in 1929. Her parents Filippo Forte and Rosa Esposita  lived in Dundee but had moved back to Italy for a few years due to her mum’s TB.

The family moved back to Dundee in 1933 where they ran cafes and ice-cream shops – they were the original owners of Fortes Cafe in Dura Street in Stobswell.

The shop retains their name today. Rita spent most of her childhood in Stobswell.

She first met the Kirriemuir Visocchis when her family relocated to Pitlochry when all their menfolk, because they were Italian, were interned during the Second World War

In 1950, Rita married Michele Visocchi and she moved to Kirriemuir with her new husband and his family.

Rita Visocchi death
Rita and Michele Visocchi on their wedding day. Image: Visocchi family

She began working in the Visocchi family’s ice-cream shop and café in the High Street. The business began in Kirriemuir in 1932.

She also worked in the fish and chip shop just across the road.

When the family opened a new shop in the Southmuir area of the town Rita also worked there.

Rita was ‘kind, loving and knowing’

Jon said his mum worked in the family business until she retired in 1988.

Rita and Michele had six children: Marta, Angela, Michelle, Jon, Tonia and Anita.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jon said she kept good health but sadly suffered from a degree of dementia in recent years.

Rita Visocchi death
Rita at 20. Image: Visocchi family

He said: “Mum was a funny, kind, loving, intuitive and knowing person. She was always at the heart of things and never far from The Square.

“She always had a dazzling smile and kind word for everyone.

“She was a fun-loving, caring Mum with a wicked sense of humour.”

Rita Visocchi death
Rita in the 1960s when she worked in the shops in Kirriemuir. Image: Visocchi family

He recalled that she was well-known for her looks, saying: “We have been told by a local that many a laddie popped into Visocchi’s to buy five Woodbines or a packet of chewing gum when all they wanted was to come and look at Ma.”

Conversation