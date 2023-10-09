Beautiful £320k detached house on the banks of the Tay at Invergowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful £320k detached house on the banks of the Tay at Invergowrie

Located right on the water's edge down a private lane, Seal Point is a wonderful property just a short distance from Dundee.

By Jack McKeown
Seal Point sits right on the River Tay at Invergowrie. Image: Zoopla.
Seal Point sits right on the River Tay at Invergowrie. Image: Zoopla.

The waters of the Tay ripple to within just a few metres of Seal Point.

Toss a stone out of the living room window and you would hear a splash. It’s fair to say Seal Point has one of the finest river settings in the area.

The detached house sits at the end of a private track on the riverfront at Invergowrie. Only a handful of other homes are scattered along the lane, and Seal Point is the last property before the road dead-ends at a patch of woodland.

Seal Point has a wonderful riverside location. Image: Zoopla.
Not many homes can boast views like this. Image: Zoopla.

The current owners have beautifully upgraded the house. The living room has a wood burning stove to keep it cosy. A library off the hallway would make an excellent home office.

The superb open plan sitting/dining room has another wood burning stove, exposed beams, and large windows to enjoy the river views from. Seal Point also has a breakfasting kitchen and a utility room.

Wrap around gardens

On the upper floors are two double bedrooms and a WC. Both bedrooms enjoy spectacular views across the Tay.

Well-tended gardens wrap around the house and enjoy a high degree of privacy. A patio next to a low stone wall is the ideal spot to sit outside and gaze out over the river.

The open plan living/dining room. Image: Zoopla.
The patio is a stone’s throw from the water’s edge. Image: Zoopla.

Although it feels remote and secluded, Seal Point is on the outskirts of Invergowrie and Dundee is just a five minute drive away.

Indeed, from Seal Point you can walk through the adjacent woodland and emerge on the platform at Invergowrie station.

The house is on for what seems a very reasonable asking price of £320,000. People wait years for properties like this one to come up, however.

Even in this time of high interest rates and spiralling fuel costs expect there to be a bidding war for Seal Point.

Life on the river. Image: Zoopla.

Seal Point, Inverbay, Invergowrie is on sale with Possible estate agents for offers over £320,000. 

 

 

Conversation