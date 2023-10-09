Beautiful £320k detached house on the banks of the Tay at Invergowrie

The waters of the Tay ripple to within just a few metres of Seal Point.

Toss a stone out of the living room window and you would hear a splash. It’s fair to say Seal Point has one of the finest river settings in the area.

The detached house sits at the end of a private track on the riverfront at Invergowrie. Only a handful of other homes are scattered along the lane, and Seal Point is the last property before the road dead-ends at a patch of woodland.

The current owners have beautifully upgraded the house. The living room has a wood burning stove to keep it cosy. A library off the hallway would make an excellent home office.

The superb open plan sitting/dining room has another wood burning stove, exposed beams, and large windows to enjoy the river views from. Seal Point also has a breakfasting kitchen and a utility room.

Wrap around gardens

On the upper floors are two double bedrooms and a WC. Both bedrooms enjoy spectacular views across the Tay.

Well-tended gardens wrap around the house and enjoy a high degree of privacy. A patio next to a low stone wall is the ideal spot to sit outside and gaze out over the river.

Although it feels remote and secluded, Seal Point is on the outskirts of Invergowrie and Dundee is just a five minute drive away.

Indeed, from Seal Point you can walk through the adjacent woodland and emerge on the platform at Invergowrie station.

The house is on for what seems a very reasonable asking price of £320,000. People wait years for properties like this one to come up, however.

Even in this time of high interest rates and spiralling fuel costs expect there to be a bidding war for Seal Point.

Seal Point, Inverbay, Invergowrie is on sale with Possible estate agents for offers over £320,000.