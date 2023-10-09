Lane closures on Perth’s Friarton Bridge due to £240k safety upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lane closures on Perth’s Friarton Bridge due to £240k safety upgrade

Work will take place over 12 days this month.

By Chloe Burrell
Friarton Bridge near Perth.
The Friarton Bridge near Perth will undergo a safety upgrade. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Friarton Bridge near Perth is set to undergo a £240,000 safety upgrade.

Amey will be carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland from October 15 until October 27.

As a safety measure, a 24-hour lane closure of lane two on both the northbound and southbound carriageways will be in place.

Work will include replacing the existing safety barriers at each crossover section with an upgraded Sologuard barrier.

This type of barrier is instantly moveable and can be opened and closed by operators in just a few minutes, allowing the flow of traffic to be altered safely.

It is hoped that the upgrade will help minimise a delay to traffic when future maintenance work is being carried out.

Additional work will also take place to resurface the carriageway at each crossover section and carry out drainage upgrades.

All slip roads are expected to remain open throughout the duration of the work.

Road users have been asked to plan their journey in advance.

