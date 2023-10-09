Lane closures on Perth’s Friarton Bridge due to £240k safety upgrade

The Friarton Bridge near Perth is set to undergo a £240,000 safety upgrade.

Amey will be carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland from October 15 until October 27.

As a safety measure, a 24-hour lane closure of lane two on both the northbound and southbound carriageways will be in place.

Work will include replacing the existing safety barriers at each crossover section with an upgraded Sologuard barrier.

This type of barrier is instantly moveable and can be opened and closed by operators in just a few minutes, allowing the flow of traffic to be altered safely.

It is hoped that the upgrade will help minimise a delay to traffic when future maintenance work is being carried out.

Additional work will also take place to resurface the carriageway at each crossover section and carry out drainage upgrades.

All slip roads are expected to remain open throughout the duration of the work.

Road users have been asked to plan their journey in advance.