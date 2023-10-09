LEE WILKIE: Dundee frustrated but international calls can lift soggy spirits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee frustrated but international calls can lift soggy spirits

The Dark Blues saw their big game against Ross County called off over the weekend.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Dens Park. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee sitting around twiddling their thumbs on Saturday while everyone else is playing wasn’t exactly ideal.

And even worse, right before an international break.

That’s a long time without a game for any team.

What can you do, though, when a monsoon hits?

More frustrating than not being able to get out there is the fact other teams around them picked up results.

Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson sweeps rain from the Dens Park pitch in August. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson sweeps rain from the Dens Park pitch in August. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Livingston got three points and jumped above the Dark Blues while St Johnstone held Aberdeen to move within touching distance of the Dee.

They also had a wee bit of momentum behind them, performances had been good and they’d have been going into the Ross County game with confidence they could pick up a big result to send them into this break on a high.

Internationals

There will still be confidence around the place, the mood will still be good and they’ll have the chance to get those points whenever the rematch comes around.

But there will still be that frustration of not getting out there and playing.

What is good for the club this week is they’ll (hopefully) have a boost of confidence from players coming back after international duty.

Owen Beck has been called up by Wales. Image: SNS
Owen Beck has been called up by Wales. Image: SNS

I’m thinking of Owen Beck, who could make his debut for Wales this week.
What a lift that could give him.

If Dundee are getting an improved Beck back after this wee break then fantastic.

He may only be a loan player but it’s great for the club to see so many called up by their countries.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee squad will come to fore as Ross County postponement adds to upcoming fixture…
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson sweeps rain from the Dens Park pitch in August. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v Ross County OFF after heavy rain
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson sweeps rain from the Dens Park pitch in August. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v Ross County in doubt after morning pitch inspection called
Cammy Kerr takes on Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee aim to 'put right' recent Ross County record by keeping up Dens Park…
Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.
Shaun Byrne: Loan switch from Dundee to Raith Rovers is 'what I needed'
Dundee's Dens Park home
Dundee v Livingston Premiership fixture rearranged as Lions CEO explains decision
Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee against Queen of the South last month.
Jordan Marshall lands new club as Dundee title-winner reveals European football lure
Northern Ireland under-21 boss Tommy Wright. Image: Shutterstock
St Johnstone and Dundee stars called-up to Northern Ireland under-21s by ex-Saints boss Tommy…
Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty believes Owen Beck loan success could benefit Dundee for years to come
Owen Beck has been called up by Wales. Image: SNS
Dundee loan star Owen Beck called up by Wales under-21s - 24 hours after…

Conversation