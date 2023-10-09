LEE WILKIE: Dundee frustrated but international calls can lift soggy spirits

Dundee sitting around twiddling their thumbs on Saturday while everyone else is playing wasn’t exactly ideal.

And even worse, right before an international break.

That’s a long time without a game for any team.

What can you do, though, when a monsoon hits?

More frustrating than not being able to get out there is the fact other teams around them picked up results.

Livingston got three points and jumped above the Dark Blues while St Johnstone held Aberdeen to move within touching distance of the Dee.

They also had a wee bit of momentum behind them, performances had been good and they’d have been going into the Ross County game with confidence they could pick up a big result to send them into this break on a high.

Internationals

There will still be confidence around the place, the mood will still be good and they’ll have the chance to get those points whenever the rematch comes around.

But there will still be that frustration of not getting out there and playing.

What is good for the club this week is they’ll (hopefully) have a boost of confidence from players coming back after international duty.

I’m thinking of Owen Beck, who could make his debut for Wales this week.

What a lift that could give him.

If Dundee are getting an improved Beck back after this wee break then fantastic.

He may only be a loan player but it’s great for the club to see so many called up by their countries.