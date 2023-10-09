Council leader says Kirkton is ‘tainted’ as BBC Street Gangs revisits Halloween riots

Councillors representing Kirkton have reacted to a documentary revisiting the riots that rocked the area last year.

The BBC Scotland series, Street Gangs, looks at modern gang culture and the reasons why young people become involved in crime.

In its second episode, the host of the three-part series, Graeme Armstrong, visits Dundee with a focus on last year’s riots in Kirkton and social issues in nearby Whitfield.

The incident on Halloween saw a school smashed up, fireworks hurled at police and streets set on fire.

The Courier has asked councillors representing the Strathmartine ward – which includes Kirkton – what they think about the documentary’s visit to Dundee.

Kirkton is ‘tainted’ by actions of ‘minority’

The city’s council leader John Alexander said it was “incredibly unhelpful” that the area is “tainted” by the legacy of the riots.

He told The Courier: “We all know that there are issues and problems in Dundee’s communities and Kirkton is no different.

“Similar incidents occurred in Edinburgh, Manchester and elsewhere. It’s not unique to Dundee.

“I think it’s incredibly unhelpful that the area is, seemingly, tainted by the actions of a minority last year.

“It’s right to shine a spotlight on the underlying problems and the question has to be, how do we improve things.

“As a lad from Kirkton, where my parents still stay, I know there’s a lot more to the area than what happened in 2022.

“There’s a hell of a lot of good people, families and community groups working to improve the area.

“A narrow focus on one night does not represent my community or it’s residents.”

Labour councillor fears riots could happen again

Kevin Keenan, Dundee’s Labour group leader, says a “promise of jobs” and a multi-agency response in the area could avoid a repeat of last year’s incident.

The Street Gangs episode sees Graeme, a former gang member and author, meeting Dundonian rapper Eugene.

The pair visit the Kirkton streets where the riots took place and look at what started it all.

They note the initials GH are scrawled across the estate in reference to Grant Hutchison.

A gathering had taken place on Halloween night to set off fireworks in memory of the dad-of-three.

It was reportedly this event that escalated into the riots.

Cllr Keenan said: “Listening to the people in the community it’s hard to tell if what went on last year was a get together to mark a death.

“There are different views as to whether the gathering was done.”

He continued: “The fear is that these types of things can blow up again.

“There needs to be jobs out there, there needs to be a host of other things which have happened in other areas.

“As much as we don’t want to see the city in a bad light, it happened and I am not sure what needs to be addressed has been done.

“People need to have a positive direction in life and that somewhat comes from having employment and a job, if not you have more time to be kicking around and being a nuisance.”