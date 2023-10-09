Council leader says Kirkton is ‘tainted’ as BBC Street Gangs revisits Halloween riots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council leader says Kirkton is ‘tainted’ as BBC Street Gangs revisits Halloween riots

Cllr John Alexander says the area is 'tainted by the actions of a minority last year'.

By Ellidh Aitken
The BBC documentary visited Kirkton to revisit last year's Halloween riots
The BBC documentary visited Kirkton to recall last year's Halloween riots. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Councillors representing Kirkton have reacted to a documentary revisiting the riots that rocked the area last year.

The BBC Scotland series, Street Gangs, looks at modern gang culture and the reasons why young people become involved in crime.

In its second episode, the host of the three-part series, Graeme Armstrong, visits Dundee with a focus on last year’s riots in Kirkton and social issues in nearby Whitfield.

Police and emergency services outside St Paul’s RC Academy in October last year. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The incident on Halloween saw a school smashed up, fireworks hurled at police and streets set on fire.

The Courier has asked councillors representing the Strathmartine ward – which includes Kirkton – what they think about the documentary’s visit to Dundee.

Kirkton is ‘tainted’ by actions of ‘minority’

The city’s council leader John Alexander said it was “incredibly unhelpful” that the area is “tainted” by the legacy of the riots.

Council leader John Alexander said it is ‘incredibly unhelpful’ that the area is ‘tainted’ by last year’s riots. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “We all know that there are issues and problems in Dundee’s communities and Kirkton is no different.

“Similar incidents occurred in Edinburgh, Manchester and elsewhere. It’s not unique to Dundee.

“I think it’s incredibly unhelpful that the area is, seemingly, tainted by the actions of a minority last year.

“It’s right to shine a spotlight on the underlying problems and the question has to be, how do we improve things.

“As a lad from Kirkton, where my parents still stay, I know there’s a lot more to the area than what happened in 2022.

“There’s a hell of a lot of good people, families and community groups working to improve the area.

“A narrow focus on one night does not represent my community or it’s residents.”

Labour councillor fears riots could happen again

Kevin Keenan, Dundee’s Labour group leader, says a “promise of jobs” and a multi-agency response in the area could avoid a repeat of last year’s incident.

The Street Gangs episode sees Graeme, a former gang member and author, meeting Dundonian rapper Eugene.

The pair visit the Kirkton streets where the riots took place and look at what started it all.

Host Graeme Armstrong met with Dundonian rapper Eugene. Image: BBC iPlayer

They note the initials GH are scrawled across the estate in reference to Grant Hutchison.

A gathering had taken place on Halloween night to set off fireworks in memory of the dad-of-three.

It was reportedly this event that escalated into the riots.

Cllr Keenan said: “Listening to the people in the community it’s hard to tell if what went on last year was a get together to mark a death.

“There are different views as to whether the gathering was done.”

Councillor Kevin Keenan says there is a “fear” that riots could happen again. Image: DC Thomson / Dougie Nicolson

He continued: “The fear is that these types of things can blow up again.

“There needs to be jobs out there, there needs to be a host of other things which have happened in other areas.

“As much as we don’t want to see the city in a bad light, it happened and I am not sure what needs to be addressed has been done.

“People need to have a positive direction in life and that somewhat comes from having employment and a job, if not you have more time to be kicking around and being a nuisance.”

