Dundee v Ross County OFF after heavy rain

Dundee’s key Premiership clash with Ross County is OFF.

Heavy rain in Tayside overnight saw the Dark Blues call an early pitch inspection.

This was due to the lengthy journey ahead for the Staggies and their fans.

And also because more rain was forecast with the Met Office having issued a yellow warning of rain.

🌧️ Heavy and persistent rain is expected to bring widespread disruption to parts of Scotland during Saturday morning 🌥️ A drier start to the weekend elsewhere with bright or sunny spells, though low cloud may linger along some coasts of Wales and southwest England pic.twitter.com/DDlraMjG0B — Met Office (@metoffice) October 6, 2023

Waterlogged

Following the inspection, the referee deemed the pitch was unplayable.

A Dundee statement read: “Following the referee’s pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with Ross County has been postponed.

“Constant rainfall throughout the night and more forecasted has meant the match has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

“With more heavy rain forecasted for today, the safety of travelling fans has been taken into consideration.”

Dundee will now be out of action until October 21 when they travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen with an international break following this weekend’s fixtures.

Meanwhile, their December clash with Livingston has been moved from its midweek slot to a Sunday afternoon kick-off on November 5.

That was at the request of both clubs after their fixtures that weekend were postponed due to the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.