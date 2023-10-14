Part of Forfar bypass to shut overnight for six weeks in £850,000 barrier project

The southbound Forfar bypass will close overnight for six weeks under an £850,000 safety barrier replacement programme.

Work is due to start tomorrow night (Sunday October 15).

Amey is undertaking the six-figure improvements on 1.5 miles of the A90 dual carriageway.

The project will cover 1.5 miles of safety barriers on the central reservation between the Glamis and Kirriemuir junctions.

It will take place overnight for five nights each week from Sunday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Amey say that to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists it will involve a full closure of the A90 southbound carriageway.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the A926 Kirriemuir junction through Forfar.

It will rejoin the bypass at the A94 Glamis junction.

30mph speed limit

There will also be an offside lane closure on the A90 northbound.

And a reduced speed limit of 30mph will be in place along the stretch during the overnight working hours.

Traffic management will be lifted each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm.

Around 23,000 vehicles use the route every day.

Amey is undertaking the project on behalf of Transport Scotland.

An Amey spokesperson said: “All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

“A free road work alerts service is available from our website. An email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.”

Real-time journey information can also be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via X (formerly Twitter) @TrafficScotland