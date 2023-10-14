Part of Forfar bypass to shut overnight for six weeks in £850,000 barrier project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Part of Forfar bypass to shut overnight for six weeks in £850,000 barrier project

The work will cover 1.5 miles of the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway and last until late November.

By Graham Brown
Drivers will be diverted through Forfar from the Kirrie junction. Image: Google
The southbound Forfar bypass will close overnight for six weeks under an £850,000 safety barrier replacement programme.

Work is due to start tomorrow night (Sunday October 15).

Amey is undertaking the six-figure improvements on 1.5 miles of the A90 dual carriageway.

The project will cover 1.5 miles of safety barriers on the central reservation between the Glamis and Kirriemuir junctions.

Forfar bypass
The project involves barrier works between the Glamis and Kirriemuir junctions on the A90. Image: Google

It will take place overnight for five nights each week from Sunday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Amey say that to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists it will involve a full closure of the A90 southbound carriageway.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the A926 Kirriemuir junction through Forfar.

It will rejoin the bypass at the A94 Glamis junction.

30mph speed limit

There will also be an offside lane closure on the A90 northbound.

And a reduced speed limit of 30mph will be in place along the stretch during the overnight working hours.

Traffic management will be lifted each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm.

Around 23,000 vehicles use the route every day.

Amey is undertaking the project on behalf of Transport Scotland.

An Amey spokesperson said: “All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

“A free road work alerts service is available from our website. An email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.”

Real-time journey information can also be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via X (formerly Twitter) @TrafficScotland

