Flat plans for former High Kirk at foot of Dundee Law given green light

Plans to convert the former High Kirk at the foot of Dundee Law into flats have been given the green light.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council earlier this year to transform the 19th-century church into eight residential apartments.

Dundee based development company David Gray Contractors, who bought the church in November last year, are behind the plans.

The approved proposals will see the the High Kirk – officially known as St David’s High Kirk – converted into a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

The plans also involve demolishing the existing timber lined huts and hall to build car parking spaces and a communal amenity area serving all of the new properties.

In the application, developers said there will be little or no change to the external appearance of the gothic church as a result of the conversion.

Eleven car parking spaces will also be provided – one space for each flat in the building as well as an additional three visitor spaces.

David Gray Contractors have previously converted the Fairmuir Church on Clepington Road and the former Trinity Free Church in Newport-on-Tay into flats.

The High Kirk Church is a category B-listed building and dates back to the 1870s.

The hall to the rear of the building was erected in the mid-1930s.

It closed as a place of worship at the start of the first national Covid lockdown in March 2020 and never reopened.

The church building was subsequently put up for sale in August 2022 and attracted 11 formal offers – none of which proposed to retain it as a place of worship.

Its prominence is heightened by being raised above street level, with a flight of steps leading to the front door which faces south over the city.

It was previously called the United Free High Church and was renamed St David’s High Kirk Dundee in 2003, following the union of the High Kirk Dundee and St David’s North Parish Church.