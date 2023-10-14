Flat plans for former High Kirk at foot of Dundee Law given green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flat plans for former High Kirk at foot of Dundee Law given green light

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council earlier this year to transform the 19th-century church into eight residential apartments.

By Laura Devlin
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
The High Kirk on Dundee Law. Image: Google Street View.

Plans to convert the former High Kirk at the foot of Dundee Law into flats have been given the green light.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council earlier this year to transform the 19th-century church into eight residential apartments.

Dundee based development company David Gray Contractors, who bought the church in November last year, are behind the plans.

The approved proposals will see the the High Kirk – officially known as St David’s High Kirk – converted into a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

The plans also involve demolishing the existing timber lined huts and hall to build car parking spaces and a communal amenity area serving all of the new properties.

In the application, developers said there will be little or no change to the external appearance of the gothic church as a result of the conversion.

The High Kirk church in April 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Eleven car parking spaces will also be provided – one space for each flat in the building as well as an additional three visitor spaces.

David Gray Contractors have previously converted the Fairmuir Church on Clepington Road and the former Trinity Free Church in Newport-on-Tay into flats.

The High Kirk Church is a category B-listed building and dates back to the 1870s.

The hall to the rear of the building was erected in the mid-1930s.

It closed as a place of worship at the start of the first national Covid lockdown in March 2020 and never reopened.

Camera crew from Grampian T.V. filming morning service at the High Kirk in March 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

The church building was subsequently put up for sale in August 2022 and attracted 11 formal offers – none of which proposed to retain it as a place of worship.

Its prominence is heightened by being raised above street level, with a flight of steps leading to the front door which faces south over the city.

It was previously called the United Free High Church and was renamed St David’s High Kirk Dundee in 2003, following the union of the High Kirk Dundee and St David’s North Parish Church.

