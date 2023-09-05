Angus Council approve Forfar McDonalds plan to go large

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council approve Forfar McDonalds plan to go large

The busy fast food outlet beside the A90 will be expanded after a green light from Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
McDonalds beside the A90 Forfar bypass. Image: Google Maps
Forfar’s McDonalds is set for expansion.

The drive-thru restuarant beside the A90 Forfar bypass will increase in size by more than 100 sq. m. after a planning approval from Angus Council.

It will create extra seating space and storage space for the restaurant.

Proposals were lodged last month for the Orchardbank project.

The outlet was the first McDonalds in Angus when it opened in 1996.

Its position beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway makes it a popular stop.

Planning agent Planware Ltd said there would be an increase of around 15 sq. m. to the seating area.

The main changes include extra back of house storage and changes to the preparation area.

McDonalds Forfar
Transport Scotland and Angus Council’s roads department had no objections to the plan.

The council’s planning department gave the scheme the go ahead under delegated powers.

Planners said: “The proposed extensions and alterations would be finished in materials in that match the existing building.

“Overall, the design of the proposal is acceptable, and it would not look out of character with the existing development.”

Big name addition

Forfar is set to welcome another fast food big name to the town.

Tayside businessman Henry Dawes is about to start work on a Domino’s pizza outlet in Castle Street.

It will be the successful franchisee’s sixth Domino’s in Dundee and Angus.

The premises was previously a Blockbuster video store and charity shop.

He hopes to have the branch open before the end of the year.

