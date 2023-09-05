Angus Council approve Forfar McDonalds plan to go large

Forfar’s McDonalds is set for expansion.

The drive-thru restuarant beside the A90 Forfar bypass will increase in size by more than 100 sq. m. after a planning approval from Angus Council.

It will create extra seating space and storage space for the restaurant.

Proposals were lodged last month for the Orchardbank project.

The outlet was the first McDonalds in Angus when it opened in 1996.

Its position beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway makes it a popular stop.

Planning agent Planware Ltd said there would be an increase of around 15 sq. m. to the seating area.

The main changes include extra back of house storage and changes to the preparation area.

Transport Scotland and Angus Council’s roads department had no objections to the plan.

The council’s planning department gave the scheme the go ahead under delegated powers.

Planners said: “The proposed extensions and alterations would be finished in materials in that match the existing building.

“Overall, the design of the proposal is acceptable, and it would not look out of character with the existing development.”

Big name addition

Forfar is set to welcome another fast food big name to the town.

Tayside businessman Henry Dawes is about to start work on a Domino’s pizza outlet in Castle Street.

It will be the successful franchisee’s sixth Domino’s in Dundee and Angus.

The premises was previously a Blockbuster video store and charity shop.

He hopes to have the branch open before the end of the year.