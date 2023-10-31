Letham Grange owners delay second consultation event on controversial redevelopment bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Letham Grange owners delay second consultation event on controversial redevelopment bid

Owners of the one-time luxury golf resort near Arbroath say they need more time to consider the volume of local feedback from an initial community consultation last month.

By Graham Brown
The one-time luxury Letham Grange hotel continues to decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The one-time luxury Letham Grange hotel continues to decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Letham Grange owners have postponed a planned public consultation session on their plans to redevelop the one-time luxury Angus golf resort.

The second showcase event was due to be staged in Arbroath next week.

But they say more time is needed to consider early feedback to proposals to return the hotel and golf course near Arbroath to former glory.

Locals fear the masterplan will bring a bid for hundreds of new homes on the estate.

Letham Grange estate near Arbroath
What was once ‘Scotland’s Augusta’ has fallen into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Hong Kong-based Smartwill Investment lodged a proposal of application notice (PAN) with Angus Council in August.

The major application proposes:

  • Redevelopment of Letham Grange Hotel and Spa
  • Reconfiguration of the existing golf course
  • Holiday lodges and bunkhouse accommodation in disused buildings
  • New cafes and restaurants
  • Residential development
  • Landscape and biodiversity enhancement

Community reaction

Last month, Colliston Hall hosted the first public consultation under the PAN process.

It drew a large local turnout.

But many were resistant to a large number of new homes being added to Letham Grange.

Letham Grange planning consultation
Letham Grange residents turned out in force for the first public consultation event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And they said the Taiwanese Liu family – who regained control of Letham Grange after a 15-year legal battle – must rebuild trust with the community there after broken promises and the demise of the hotel in 2011.

The second public consultation session was due to take place in Arbroath a week from now.

Locals hoped to receive more detail on the proposals – particularly the number of new homes planned.

They are concerned the blueprint may be similar to a 2021 proposal for more than 200 new houses.

High level of local feedback

Edinburgh-based planning expert Robin Holder said the large volume of local feedback has led to the next event being put back.

“We were delighted with the very high turn-out of local people, and I would like to thank everyone who attended and provided feedback.

“It was extremely helpful to hear all of the views expressed on the future of Letham Grange, which will help us develop our thoughts for further consultation.

“Reflecting on the numerous comments made, it has become clear that we will need some more time to think about our proposals before consulting again.

“We are therefore postponing the next event which was due to take place on November 7 at Old and Abbey Church in Arbroath.

“We hope that this will not inconvenience people, and we intend to re-publicise a new date in due course.”

