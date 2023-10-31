Letham Grange owners delay second consultation event on controversial redevelopment bid

Letham Grange owners have postponed a planned public consultation session on their plans to redevelop the one-time luxury Angus golf resort.

The second showcase event was due to be staged in Arbroath next week.

But they say more time is needed to consider early feedback to proposals to return the hotel and golf course near Arbroath to former glory.

Locals fear the masterplan will bring a bid for hundreds of new homes on the estate.

Hong Kong-based Smartwill Investment lodged a proposal of application notice (PAN) with Angus Council in August.

The major application proposes:

Redevelopment of Letham Grange Hotel and Spa

Reconfiguration of the existing golf course

Holiday lodges and bunkhouse accommodation in disused buildings

New cafes and restaurants

Residential development

Landscape and biodiversity enhancement

Community reaction

Last month, Colliston Hall hosted the first public consultation under the PAN process.

It drew a large local turnout.

But many were resistant to a large number of new homes being added to Letham Grange.

And they said the Taiwanese Liu family – who regained control of Letham Grange after a 15-year legal battle – must rebuild trust with the community there after broken promises and the demise of the hotel in 2011.

The second public consultation session was due to take place in Arbroath a week from now.

Locals hoped to receive more detail on the proposals – particularly the number of new homes planned.

They are concerned the blueprint may be similar to a 2021 proposal for more than 200 new houses.

High level of local feedback

Edinburgh-based planning expert Robin Holder said the large volume of local feedback has led to the next event being put back.

“We were delighted with the very high turn-out of local people, and I would like to thank everyone who attended and provided feedback.

“It was extremely helpful to hear all of the views expressed on the future of Letham Grange, which will help us develop our thoughts for further consultation.

“Reflecting on the numerous comments made, it has become clear that we will need some more time to think about our proposals before consulting again.

“We are therefore postponing the next event which was due to take place on November 7 at Old and Abbey Church in Arbroath.

“We hope that this will not inconvenience people, and we intend to re-publicise a new date in due course.”