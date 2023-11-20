Arbroath mum thanks Katie Price for ‘amazing’ birthday meeting with daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath mum thanks Katie Price for ‘amazing’ birthday meeting with daughter

The former glamour model met Morgan Doyle at a make-up masterclass event in the Angus town on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
Morgan Doyle meets Katie Price and daughter Princess Andre
Morgan Doyle met Katie Price and daughter Princess for her birthday. Image: Michelle Dunnill

An Arbroath mum has thanked Katie Price for an “amazing” birthday meeting with her disabled daughter.

Michelle Dunnill took daughter Morgan Doyle to see the former model on Sunday for her 22nd birthday.

Morgan has Leigh syndrome, an extremely rare muscle-wasting condition.

Price was in Arbroath with her daughter Princess for a make-up masterclass.

Michelle, who also took son Shane along to the event, said: “I saw an advert for the event a couple of months ago and decided to book tickets.

“I always try to make Morgan’s birthdays special.

“I did not expect Katie to be the way she was. Of course, she’s a great mum but the time and attention she gave to Morgan was amazing.”

Morgan Doyle meets Katie Price
Morgan enjoyed meeting Price. Image: Michelle Dunnill

Although the event – held at the Anchor Bar on West Port – was attended by many, Price dedicated plenty of her time to Morgan.

Michelle said: “As soon as we entered, Katie came and spoke with Morgan.

“She must have spent around 20 minutes in total speaking.

“It was a great evening. She shared many stories and even called her son Harvey.

“She’s not afraid to say it as it is.”

Katie Price wishes Arbroath woman happy birthday

Price shared a video of her meeting Morgan on her Instagram story, saying: “I met beautiful Morgan this evening at my Arbroath masterclass.”

Michelle said: “She was holding Morgan’s hand and sang happy birthday to her.

“She then gave her a kiss and went nose-to-nose with her.

“Morgan had a huge smile on her face. It was a beautiful moment, I nearly cried.

Katie gives Morgan a birthday kiss
Price shared a video of the meeting on Instagram. Image: Katie Price/Instagram

“Katie mentioned that she would love for Morgan to meet Harvey. Morgan loves boys so I’m sure she would like to meet him too.

“She (Price) gets a lot of bad press but after the event, I have so much respect for her and she deserves a lot of credit.

“She made my daughter really happy, it was a special evening.”

Thousands watch Katie Price meeting Arbroath woman on TikTok

Shane posted a video of Price meeting his sister on TikTok.

The video has been viewed nearly 170,000 times.

Users of the platform have praised the clip.

@shanedoylebackups

What a wonderful time we spent with her!! #fyp #katieprice #harveyprice #disability #viral

♬ home – sped up + reverb – sped up + reverb tazzy & sped up songs & Tazzy

 

Zoe Louise Howard said: “This is such a beautiful moment. I love Katie. No matter what anyone says, the way she is with children is amazing.”

Fi Bossmomma wrote: “She gets slated so much but look how genuinely she cares and how much she does for Harvey. A lovely moment captured.”

User @cerz__1209 added: “She is a gorgeous human being and so is your sister. Happy birthday to her, the beautiful princess.”

Earlier this year, Price’s son Harvey – who has autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability – set a world record for the longest drawing of a train.

