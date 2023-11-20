Arbroath mum thanks Katie Price for ‘amazing’ birthday meeting with daughter

An Arbroath mum has thanked Katie Price for an “amazing” birthday meeting with her disabled daughter.

Michelle Dunnill took daughter Morgan Doyle to see the former model on Sunday for her 22nd birthday.

Morgan has Leigh syndrome, an extremely rare muscle-wasting condition.

Price was in Arbroath with her daughter Princess for a make-up masterclass.

Michelle, who also took son Shane along to the event, said: “I saw an advert for the event a couple of months ago and decided to book tickets.

“I always try to make Morgan’s birthdays special.

“I did not expect Katie to be the way she was. Of course, she’s a great mum but the time and attention she gave to Morgan was amazing.”

Although the event – held at the Anchor Bar on West Port – was attended by many, Price dedicated plenty of her time to Morgan.

Michelle said: “As soon as we entered, Katie came and spoke with Morgan.

“She must have spent around 20 minutes in total speaking.

“It was a great evening. She shared many stories and even called her son Harvey.

“She’s not afraid to say it as it is.”

Katie Price wishes Arbroath woman happy birthday

Price shared a video of her meeting Morgan on her Instagram story, saying: “I met beautiful Morgan this evening at my Arbroath masterclass.”

Michelle said: “She was holding Morgan’s hand and sang happy birthday to her.

“She then gave her a kiss and went nose-to-nose with her.

“Morgan had a huge smile on her face. It was a beautiful moment, I nearly cried.

“Katie mentioned that she would love for Morgan to meet Harvey. Morgan loves boys so I’m sure she would like to meet him too.

“She (Price) gets a lot of bad press but after the event, I have so much respect for her and she deserves a lot of credit.

“She made my daughter really happy, it was a special evening.”

Thousands watch Katie Price meeting Arbroath woman on TikTok

Shane posted a video of Price meeting his sister on TikTok.

The video has been viewed nearly 170,000 times.

Users of the platform have praised the clip.

Zoe Louise Howard said: “This is such a beautiful moment. I love Katie. No matter what anyone says, the way she is with children is amazing.”

Fi Bossmomma wrote: “She gets slated so much but look how genuinely she cares and how much she does for Harvey. A lovely moment captured.”

User @cerz__1209 added: “She is a gorgeous human being and so is your sister. Happy birthday to her, the beautiful princess.”

Earlier this year, Price’s son Harvey – who has autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability – set a world record for the longest drawing of a train.