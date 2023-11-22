Glenloch Centre in Forfar to close in community switch for Angus rehabilitation service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenloch Centre in Forfar to close in community switch for Angus rehabilitation service

Angus health and social care chiefs say the Glenloch physical rehabilitation centre at Whitehills in Forfar is under-used.

By Graham Brown
The Glenloch Centre is based at Whitehills in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid
The Glenloch Centre is based at Whitehills in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid

An Angus physical rehabilitation centre will close at the start of next year and see its services delivered across the community.

The Glenloch centre is based at Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre in Forfar.

But from January its services will move to places such as sports centres.

Health chiefs say it is aimed at using “limited resources” as effectively as possible.

But there’s concern about the change among families who say it offers “lifeline” support.

Independent living skills

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed the move in a letter to Glenloch users this week.

The centre helps adults recovering from an illness or injury that has had a major affect on their ability to be active and independent.

It encourages them to develop and maintain daily living skills to live independently.

And it supports people who have a condition which gets worse over time.

A spokesperson said staff will become the physical disabilities community opportunities team.

“They will make best use of community assets, including local sports centres, to provide a service that covers the whole of Angus,” they said.

“This change follows a service review aimed at ensuring limited resources are used as efficiently and effectively as possible in meeting the needs of service users.”

Users consulted

The spokesperson added: “The review itself was prompted by the rehabilitation service at Glenloch being underused and efforts to increase referrals to it being unsuccessful.

“Staff have been involved and informed throughout the service review, as have other key stakeholders, including current and past service users, care managers, other health professionals and trade unions.

“There will be no change to staff numbers as a result of the re-design.

“Any decision concerning the future of the Glenloch building will be taken in due course.”

Social interaction

One local said: “My dad is severely disabled and has been visiting the Glenloch centre for a couple of years.

“To describe it as a lifeline would be an understatement.

“Some weeks it’s the only time he gets to leave the house.”

They added: “It’s the highlight of his week and the only socialisation he gets outside of close family and visiting carers.

“Just as crucially, it has been the only access to physio because in Angus there is just no availability for that at home.

“We hope the friendly staff dad bonded with are all still in post.

“We haven’t seen a letter about changes and don’t know how it’s going to work from January.

“But I can’t see him getting to do carpentry or painting at a sports centre.”

