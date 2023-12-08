Montrose music festival faces uncertain future after organisers quit

An annual Montrose music festival is facing an uncertain future after the organisers quit.

Montrose Live, which usually takes place during the last weekend in May, sees dozens of bands performing in pubs, hotels and golf clubs across the town.

In a statement posted on Facebook, those involved in organising the event announced they were stepping down.

The reasons behind the decision and the number of people stepping down have not been confirmed.

Montrose Live organisers ‘disappointed’ to be stepping down

The post said: “Music lovers, due to unforeseen changes of circumstances, all of the present event organisers of the Montrose Live event are mutually standing down and can no longer organise the event for 2024 and thereafter.

“Believe me, no one is more disappointed than we are.”

However, the organisers say there may be enough time to keep Montrose Live running in 2024.

The statement continued: “There are a couple of ways ahead that could allow this event to take place next year.

“The venues could organise their own acts and co-ordinate the weekend between them.

“In fact, many of the venues have already done this over the years and done a fine job of it.

“We are in the process of advising the venues of the situation now, so there is lots of time if they wish to proceed this way.

‘There may be folk out there who want to take on the job’

“There may be folk out there who would want to take on the job of putting a Montrose Live event together in 2024. If so, why not give it a go?

“The weekend has always been very popular and music lovers would really appreciate your efforts.”

Montrose Live first took place in 2019, months after organisers of Montrose Music Festival pulled the plug on their event.

Montrose Live was forced into a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic but returned in 2022.

The organisers of Montrose Live have been approached for comment.