Home Sport Football

David Gold insists Arbroath stars will give everything they have for new boss Jim McIntyre

McIntyre is the new man in the Red Lichties hot seat.

By David Reid
Arbroath's David Gold. Image: SNS
David Gold insists he and his Arbroath team-mates will give everything for new manager Jim McIntyre.

Ex-Dundee United star and Dundee boss McIntyre was unveiled as the new man in the Gayfield hot seat this week.

He will lead the Red Lichties for the first time against Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Gold has his sights set on a coaching career after his playing days are done – and he intends to learn as much as he can from his new boss.

In return, he’ll give his all to ensure McIntyre gets off to a good start.

New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Graham Black

Gold said: “The new gaffer’s going to get everybody’s respect at Arbroath. That’s the kind of guys we are, we’ll do everything we can for him.

“The previous gaffer (Dick Campbell) did a fantastic job. I played under him for a long time and I appreciate what he did for me as a player and person. The new gaffer is here and I’m excited to work under and learn from him.

“I know a few people who have worked under Jim and have heard nothing but good things about him. At this stage in my career, I’m looking to sponge everything I can to be the best version of myself.

“I learned a lot from Dick. Myself and the boys respected him and we will embrace working under Jim. It will be a change for a lot of us that have been at Arbroath for a while but we can’t change the past.”

Arbroath hero David Gold is hoping to inspire the next generation of Arbroath players.
Arbroath has been coaching the next generation of potential stars in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid

He added: “I love coaching. I put a lot into it. If you ask any of the lads they’ll tell you they make jokes about it! I bang on about it all the time as I love doing it.”

Despite six straight defeats, a win on Saturday would opens up a seven-point gap gap between Arbroath and Morton, but Gold insists he hasn’t looked at the table.

He added: “It’s always a tough game against Morton, we know they’ll want to win, they have good players in their side.

“We’ll need to be up for the challenge, I’m not looking at the league table at any time or getting drawn into it.

“I know how tough the league can be and how fortunes can change. All we’re looking for is the next three points.”

