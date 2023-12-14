Council leader’s ‘Hitler Street’ comparison in fiery debate over re-naming of Kirriemuir close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council leader’s ‘Hitler Street’ comparison in fiery debate over re-naming of Kirriemuir close

1,000 people signed an online petition demanding Cumberland Close be re-named because of its connection to the English Duke of Cumberland branded the 'butcher' of the 1745 rising.

By Graham Brown
Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The people of Kirriemuir will decide whether to axe the controversial Duke of Cumberland’s name from their town.

Angus councillors are to mount a local consultation on the re-naming of a town close because of its association with the “monster” of the Jacobite rebellion.

Cumberland Close sits just off Kirrie town centre.

But 1,000 people signed an online petition demanding a name change.

Duke of Cumberland
The Duke of Cumberland. Image: DC Thomson

The authority’s SNP ruling group leader compared the Duke to Adolf Hitler during the fiery debate.

Beth Whiteside said Cumberland’s crimes were “on a par” with the Nazi leader.

A full meeting of Angus Council considered the issue on Thursday.

Local campaigner’s plea

The quiet close takes its name from Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.

Cumberland was sent to crush the Jacobite uprising as England’s leading general of the era.

He reportedly stayed in Kirrie during the 18th century military campaign.

Scott McFarlane, who raised the online petition, branded Cumberland “a disgrace of a man.”

Kiriremuir Duke of Cumberland petition.
Scott McFarlane (second from right) presenting his petition Kirriemuir councillor George Meechan, council leader Beth Whiteside and Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“He was a murderer, a rapist, a torturer.

“This man died in shame of obesity and gluttony.”

He said it was “outrageous” the street sign was above Kirriemuir’s ‘walk of fame’.

It is a series of engraved flagstones honouring famous town sons.

They include three recipients of the Victoria Cross.

Kirriemuir VC flagstones
Cumberland Close flagstones honour famous town sons including three VCs. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“It makes me physically sick to think of these men giving their all for their country, winning the Victoria Cross and this monster’s sign is shining down on them.

“In this day and age it is beyond belief we continue with this.

“I urge you to vote to expunge any trace of this monster from our beautiful wee red toon of Kirriemuir.”

‘Learn from history’

Cumberland Close business owner Anne McLean urged councillors to “let history inform the future”.

But she said there were also costly practical considerations for the art gallery she operates if the address was to change.

Ms McLean suggested an information board detailing the background to the street name.

“My objection is not set in history, we should be looking at history to inform our future,” she said.

“They did not raze Auschwitz.

“They made Auschwitz a symbol of the atrocities that happened so that they will always inform how we should behave in the future.”

Hitler comparison

It sparked an emotionally-charged debate among members.

SNP council leader Beth Whiteside led the move for a Kirriemuir consultation.

Beth Whiteside: “The man was a beast basically. It was quite horrific.

“If the street was called Hitler Street do you think people would be fine with that – his crimes were on a par.

“It is for the people of Kirriemuir to decide – not us.

“A consultation will give us the feedback, that’s the least we can do.”

One suggestion is to name the close after the Visocchi family whose famous ice-cream shop sat nearby.

Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir.
Cumberland Close is home to Kirriemuir’s Millennium fountain. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But Kirrie Conservative councillor and former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said the plan would burden the cash-strapped authority with unnecessary expense.

“I known these things went on, no-one can ever defend it.

“But we should never compare the past with the present and should learn from the past to better the present.”

And opposition colleague Craig Fotheringham said the authority should focus on issues such as the devastation caused by Storm Babet.

“I think we should be concentrating on rebuilding streets rather than re-naming them.”

Brechin member Jill Scott said: “What concerns me is the snowball effect.

“If we do this one, where is the next one and where does it end.”

Councillors voted 13-10 for the Kirrie consultation.

