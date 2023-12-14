Council leader’s ‘Hitler Street’ comparison in fiery debate over re-naming of Kirriemuir close

The people of Kirriemuir will decide whether to axe the controversial Duke of Cumberland’s name from their town.

Angus councillors are to mount a local consultation on the re-naming of a town close because of its association with the “monster” of the Jacobite rebellion.

Cumberland Close sits just off Kirrie town centre.

But 1,000 people signed an online petition demanding a name change.

The authority’s SNP ruling group leader compared the Duke to Adolf Hitler during the fiery debate.

Beth Whiteside said Cumberland’s crimes were “on a par” with the Nazi leader.

A full meeting of Angus Council considered the issue on Thursday.

Local campaigner’s plea

The quiet close takes its name from Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.

Cumberland was sent to crush the Jacobite uprising as England’s leading general of the era.

He reportedly stayed in Kirrie during the 18th century military campaign.

Scott McFarlane, who raised the online petition, branded Cumberland “a disgrace of a man.”

“He was a murderer, a rapist, a torturer.

“This man died in shame of obesity and gluttony.”

He said it was “outrageous” the street sign was above Kirriemuir’s ‘walk of fame’.

It is a series of engraved flagstones honouring famous town sons.

They include three recipients of the Victoria Cross.

“It makes me physically sick to think of these men giving their all for their country, winning the Victoria Cross and this monster’s sign is shining down on them.

“In this day and age it is beyond belief we continue with this.

“I urge you to vote to expunge any trace of this monster from our beautiful wee red toon of Kirriemuir.”

‘Learn from history’

Cumberland Close business owner Anne McLean urged councillors to “let history inform the future”.

But she said there were also costly practical considerations for the art gallery she operates if the address was to change.

Ms McLean suggested an information board detailing the background to the street name.

“My objection is not set in history, we should be looking at history to inform our future,” she said.

“They did not raze Auschwitz.

“They made Auschwitz a symbol of the atrocities that happened so that they will always inform how we should behave in the future.”

Hitler comparison

It sparked an emotionally-charged debate among members.

SNP council leader Beth Whiteside led the move for a Kirriemuir consultation.

Beth Whiteside: “The man was a beast basically. It was quite horrific.

“If the street was called Hitler Street do you think people would be fine with that – his crimes were on a par.

“It is for the people of Kirriemuir to decide – not us.

“A consultation will give us the feedback, that’s the least we can do.”

One suggestion is to name the close after the Visocchi family whose famous ice-cream shop sat nearby.

But Kirrie Conservative councillor and former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said the plan would burden the cash-strapped authority with unnecessary expense.

“I known these things went on, no-one can ever defend it.

“But we should never compare the past with the present and should learn from the past to better the present.”

And opposition colleague Craig Fotheringham said the authority should focus on issues such as the devastation caused by Storm Babet.

“I think we should be concentrating on rebuilding streets rather than re-naming them.”

Brechin member Jill Scott said: “What concerns me is the snowball effect.

“If we do this one, where is the next one and where does it end.”

Councillors voted 13-10 for the Kirrie consultation.