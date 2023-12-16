Pictures as Borrowfield Primary in Montrose turns on the festive style at lights event

Borrowfield Primary in Montrose has turned up the excitement level for Christmas with a special school event.

On Friday night it staged a festive spectacular including an Enchanted Forest-style lights display.

Youngsters and their families enjoyed a host of festive treats.

The event included a milk carton igloo created by the children.

And the night was complete with a visit from Santa – and the Grinch.

The school’s parent council put the event together with valuable help from the community.

“A team of local electricians each donated a day last week to set it all up,” said the parent council.

“We’re delighted, it looked really incredible.”

Photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to the Borrowfield event.