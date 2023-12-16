Pictures as Borrowfield Primary in Montrose turns on the festive style at lights event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as Borrowfield Primary in Montrose turns on the festive style at lights event

Pupils and their families enjoyed the spectacular Enchanted Forest-style event at Borrowfield Primary School in Montrose.

Rachel and Cameron McGregor, 2, enjoy the festive fun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Rachel and Cameron McGregor, 2, enjoy the festive fun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Borrowfield Primary in Montrose has turned up the excitement level for Christmas with a special school event.

On Friday night it staged a festive spectacular including an Enchanted Forest-style lights display.

Youngsters and their families enjoyed a host of festive treats.

The event included a milk carton igloo created by the children.

Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Three-year-old Orla Martin inside the milk carton igloo the children made. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And the night was complete with a visit from Santa – and the Grinch.

The school’s parent council put the event together with valuable help from the community.

“A team of local electricians each donated a day last week to set it all up,” said the parent council.

“We’re delighted, it looked really incredible.”

Photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to the Borrowfield event.

Borrowfield Primary Montrose Christmas event
Arya McCurrach, 6, meets Santa.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Running from The Grinch.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Head Teacher Lesley Milloy lets Santa through the gates to join the fun.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Robin Murray, 9, puts a bauble on the tree.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Trouble ahead.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Finley Gouck, 10, as Buddy the Elf with the light show.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Orla Martin, 3, in the milk carton igloo.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Smiles for Santa.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Callum Halliburton, 9, isn’t phased by the Grinch.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Callum and Liam Halliburton with dad Grant.
Borrowfield primary school Montrose Christmas lights event.
Jessica Gouck, 4, spots Santa.
Borrowfield primary Montrose Christmas lights event.
Rachel and Cameron McGregor, 2, have a ball.
Borrowfield primary Montrose festive night.
You can’t catch us Grinch!
Festive lights event at Borrowfield primary school in Montrose.
Robin Murray, 9, admires the Christmas tree.
Borrowfield primary Christmas lights event.
Arya McCurrach, 6 , makes a special friend.
Borrowfield primary lights event in Montrose.
Treats all round.

 

