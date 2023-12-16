Leven cinema to close after more than 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leven cinema to close after more than 100 years

The movie theatre will shut at the end of December.

By Andrew Robson
Kino Leven cinema announces it will close
The Commercial Road cinema first opened in 1922. Image: Google Street View

A cinema in Leven has announced it will close more than 100 years since it first opened.

Kino Leven, on Commercial Road, first opened as a silent cinema in 1922.

The Fife movie theatre was acquired by Kino Entertainment in 2014 – who converted it back into a cinema after years as a bingo hall and added a second screen in 2020.

However, the cinema has now announced it will close before the beginning of 2024.

In a statement issued on social media, Kino Leven announced it would screen its last film on December 31.

Leven cinema ‘can no longer be sustained’

The Facebook post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Kino’s Leven site will not reopen in the new year.

“After much deliberation, consultation, and trying to seek other avenues to find a tenable solution to continue the operation, no viable solution has been attained.

“Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to show our last film, in Leven, on Sunday 31 December 2023.”

The post cited difficulties following the Covid restrictions, rising energy costs and empty screenings as the reason for the closure.

It added: “All the aforementioned points have resulted in having a deficit of thousands of pounds each month, which can no longer be sustained.”

Locals ‘gutted’ as cinema announces closure

Several people responded on Facebook sharing their memories of the cinema and disappointment at the news.

Karen-Jane Fox wrote: “That really is such sad news, especially when Leven should be on the way up with the new railway link.

“I was always so proud to say ‘our wee town even has a cinema’.

“I’m so sorry things have not worked out, it will be a big loss for everyone.”

Tori Ann said: “I’m gutted to hear this.

“This is a big loss for Leven.

“I will really miss this cinema in Leven but fully respect your decision.

“You can’t keep bleeding money.

“Thanks for the years of entertainment.

All unused vouchers for Leven will be honoured at the company’s Glenrothes Theatre.

The Kino Cinema post ended: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our patrons, both past and present, for their support and custom over the years.

“We have had some great and keen staff that have made the cinema so special and created an abundance of happy memories.”

Conversation