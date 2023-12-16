Leven cinema to close after more than 100 years

A cinema in Leven has announced it will close more than 100 years since it first opened.

Kino Leven, on Commercial Road, first opened as a silent cinema in 1922.

The Fife movie theatre was acquired by Kino Entertainment in 2014 – who converted it back into a cinema after years as a bingo hall and added a second screen in 2020.

However, the cinema has now announced it will close before the beginning of 2024.

In a statement issued on social media, Kino Leven announced it would screen its last film on December 31.

Leven cinema ‘can no longer be sustained’

The Facebook post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Kino’s Leven site will not reopen in the new year.

“After much deliberation, consultation, and trying to seek other avenues to find a tenable solution to continue the operation, no viable solution has been attained.

“Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to show our last film, in Leven, on Sunday 31 December 2023.”

The post cited difficulties following the Covid restrictions, rising energy costs and empty screenings as the reason for the closure.

It added: “All the aforementioned points have resulted in having a deficit of thousands of pounds each month, which can no longer be sustained.”

Locals ‘gutted’ as cinema announces closure

Several people responded on Facebook sharing their memories of the cinema and disappointment at the news.

Karen-Jane Fox wrote: “That really is such sad news, especially when Leven should be on the way up with the new railway link.

“I was always so proud to say ‘our wee town even has a cinema’.

“I’m so sorry things have not worked out, it will be a big loss for everyone.”

Tori Ann said: “I’m gutted to hear this.

“This is a big loss for Leven.

“I will really miss this cinema in Leven but fully respect your decision.

“You can’t keep bleeding money.

“Thanks for the years of entertainment.

All unused vouchers for Leven will be honoured at the company’s Glenrothes Theatre.

The Kino Cinema post ended: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our patrons, both past and present, for their support and custom over the years.

“We have had some great and keen staff that have made the cinema so special and created an abundance of happy memories.”