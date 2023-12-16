Fife hotel boss starts charging motorists after ‘decades of inconsiderate parking’

A Fife hotel boss has started charging motorists after claiming to have endured “decades of inconsiderate parking”.

Managing director Nicholas Russell says he has been forced to implement parking restrictions at Balbirnie House in Glenrothes.

In a blog post, he wrote: “With the greatest respect to any member of the general public who has been inconsiderately parking in our private car parks.

“We do not see why any arriving father of the bride should be unable to park because of your incorrectly parked vehicle.”

New parking rules at Balbirnie House

As a result, drivers will now be charged to leave their vehicles at the hotel.

Parking will now cost £1 per hour for up to six hours and then £10 will for up to 24 hours.

The rules will be enforced using ANPR cameras which operate 24/7.

Complimentary parking will be provided for all wedding parties at the hotel, including their guests.

It will also be given to all guests attending celebrations of life and milestone anniversary events.

The rules came into force on December 7.

The blog post titled ‘Decades of inconsiderate parking is the root cause of necessary parking upgrades’ sought to justify the measures.

It continued: “We do not see why drivers who are not our hotel guests should be occupying parking spaces.

“[It] cannot be any more straightforward.”

According to Mr Russell, the hotel has faced further issues – including caravans using the car park for overnight stays, non-guests using the electric charging bays and litter from takeaway rubbish.

Furthermore, he says members of the neighbouring Balbirnie Park Golf Club have also been using the facility.

Anger at new Balbirnie House parking measures

However, not everyone has taken kindly to the new parking rules.

Someone with an upcoming wedding at the hotel posted on Facebook: “All that money for weddings and you’ve to check your guests’ cars in.

“Certainly not in the same league as The Fairmont or Gleneagles.”

Another added: “I have to compile guest reg plates for my wedding – as if I don’t have enough to do.”

One resident of the Fife town said: “It’s just pure greed”, while others suggested boycotting the hotel.

One person wrote: “Find a nice place to eat and lovely woodland walk, now ruined.”

Balbirnie House Hotel was named the world’s best wedding hotel for the fourth time in September, following previous titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022.