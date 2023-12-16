Fife hotel boss starts charging motorists after ‘decades of inconsiderate parking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife hotel boss starts charging motorists after ‘decades of inconsiderate parking’

He claimed poor parking on one occasion meant a bride's father was unable to park.

By Andrew Robson & Stephen Eighteen
Balbirnie House in Glenrothes introduce new parking rules
The new rules were introduced in December. Image: Kilted Photographer/Supplied

A Fife hotel boss has started charging motorists after claiming to have endured “decades of inconsiderate parking”.

Managing director Nicholas Russell says he has been forced to implement parking restrictions at Balbirnie House in Glenrothes.

In a blog post, he wrote: “With the greatest respect to any member of the general public who has been inconsiderately parking in our private car parks.

“We do not see why any arriving father of the bride should be unable to park because of your incorrectly parked vehicle.”

New parking rules at Balbirnie House

As a result, drivers will now be charged to leave their vehicles at the hotel.

Parking will now cost £1 per hour for up to six hours and then £10 will for up to 24 hours.

The rules will be enforced using ANPR cameras which operate 24/7.

Complimentary parking will be provided for all wedding parties at the hotel, including their guests.

It will also be given to all guests attending celebrations of life and milestone anniversary events.

The rules came into force on December 7.

New parking rules at Balbirnie House
The new parking sign. Image: Supplied

The blog post titled ‘Decades of inconsiderate parking is the root cause of necessary parking upgrades’ sought to justify the measures.

It continued: “We do not see why drivers who are not our hotel guests should be occupying parking spaces.

“[It] cannot be any more straightforward.”

According to Mr Russell, the hotel has faced further issues – including caravans using the car park for overnight stays, non-guests using the electric charging bays and litter from takeaway rubbish.

Furthermore, he says members of the neighbouring Balbirnie Park Golf Club have also been using the facility.

Anger at new Balbirnie House parking measures

However, not everyone has taken kindly to the new parking rules.

Balbirnie House, near Glenrothes.
Balbirnie House, near Glenrothes. Image: Kilted Photographer

Someone with an upcoming wedding at the hotel posted on Facebook: “All that money for weddings and you’ve to check your guests’ cars in.

“Certainly not in the same league as The Fairmont or Gleneagles.”

Another added: “I have to compile guest reg plates for my wedding – as if I don’t have enough to do.”

One resident of the Fife town said: “It’s just pure greed”, while others suggested boycotting the hotel.

One person wrote: “Find a nice place to eat and lovely woodland walk, now ruined.”

Balbirnie House Hotel was named the world’s best wedding hotel for the fourth time in September, following previous titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

More from Fife

Kino Leven cinema announces it will close
Leven cinema to close after more than 100 years
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Midwife at Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital suspended to 'protect the public'
Glenrothes Recycling Centre will be closed on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife Council to close some recycling centres this weekend
Ambulances were lined up outside Victoria Hospital for more than three hours.
Shock as 12 ambulances delayed outside Fife hospital for hours with patients
The Former United Free Church in Dysart.
Dysart church steeple to be removed due to 'immediate risk to public'
Drawings of new plans for student accommodation at St Andrews University on the site of Albany Park, St Andrews
Plans for St Andrews student accommodation with 700 beds approved
The man and woman pictured may be able to assist the police's investigation into an alleged assault on a Fife to Edinburgh train at around 7pm on Saturday, September 9 2023.
CCTV images released after alleged assault on Fife train
Reindeerinc greets children at the Scottish Deer Centre.
Naughty or nice? Fife Christmas grotto offers choice of Santa or snowball-throwing Reindeerinch
The White Bridge, Glenrothes
Glenrothes bridge reopens after concern for person
A man was sexually assaulted at Kirkcaldy's Memorial Gardens
Police cordon off Kirkcaldy Memorial Gardens after man sexually assaulted

Conversation