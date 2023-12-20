£2.4m donation to Angus tourist attraction ‘one of biggest in history’

A historic Angus tourist attraction has been gifted £2.4 million by an anonymous donor.

The gift is one of the largest single donations from a living person in the history of the National Trust for Scotland.

It will go towards major repair work at the B-listed Barry Mill in Carnoustie.

The donor, from Fife, made an immediate donation after visiting the historic site earlier this year.

The donation will help to facilitate further repair work needed on the large mill wheel.

It will also support the National Trust for Scotland‘s (NTS) work across Fife, Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.

Restoration work at Barry Mill is already underway and the site is set to reopen to the public on March 21.

The attraction is the last water-powered mill to have worked in Angus and dates back to at least 1539.

It ceased milling oatmeal and animal feeds by 1982.

NTS chief executive Philip Long OBE said: “All at our charity are incredibly grateful for this wonderful, generous gift which is so vital as we work to protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage.

“It is especially heartening that it was the powerful combination of our special places and people which inspired this substantial signal of support.”