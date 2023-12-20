£2.4m donation to Angus tourist attraction ‘one of biggest in history’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2.4m donation to Angus tourist attraction ‘one of biggest in history’

The gift will go towards major repair work at Carnoustie's Barry Mill.

By Ellidh Aitken
Carnoustie's historic Barry Mill
Restoration work at Carnoustie's historic Barry Mill has been boosted by a £2.4 million donation. Image: National Trust for Scotland

A historic Angus tourist attraction has been gifted £2.4 million by an anonymous donor.

The gift is one of the largest single donations from a living person in the history of the National Trust for Scotland.

It will go towards major repair work at the B-listed Barry Mill in Carnoustie.

The donor, from Fife, made an immediate donation after visiting the historic site earlier this year.

£2.4 million donation to restore Carnoustie’s Barry Mill

The donation will help to facilitate further repair work needed on the large mill wheel.

It will also support the National Trust for Scotland‘s (NTS) work across Fife, Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.

Restoration work at Barry Mill is already underway and the site is set to reopen to the public on March 21.

Barry Mill in Carnoustie will reopen to the public on March 21. Image: National Trust for Scotland

The attraction is the last water-powered mill to have worked in Angus and dates back to at least 1539.

It ceased milling oatmeal and animal feeds by 1982.

NTS chief executive Philip Long OBE said: “All at our charity are incredibly grateful for this wonderful, generous gift which is so vital as we work to protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage.

“It is especially heartening that it was the powerful combination of our special places and people which inspired this substantial signal of support.”

