Plan to develop former Madras College swimming pool for public use

The swimming pool at the old Madras College site in St Andrews will be developed for community use if a new planning application is approved.

Scotsman Developments Ltd wants to keep the pool and multi-purpose sports areas at the Kilrymont site for public use.

It will form part of the third phase of their wide-ranging development, which involves transforming the B-listed building into student flats.

And around 600 student beds and 160 houses will also be provided on the former playing fields.

12-week public consultation on Kilrymont proposal

Fife Council sold the Kilrymont site after marketing it as a mixed development opportunity.

And Scotsman Developments secured planning permission in principal around a year ago.

The consent also includes a local convenience store and a cafe.

The developers have now submitted a proposal of application notice for the latest phase and are planning a 12-week public consultation.

This will include two in-person events on:

Wednesday February 7 from 3pm to 7pm and

Wednesday March 13 from 3pm to 7pm

At least one of these will be held in the Kilrymont assembly hall and will include the chance to question the applicant’s representatives.

There will also be an opportunity to make written comments and suggestions.

Further details will be publicised via a new website in due course.

Keen to hear views of community

Commenting on these proposals, David Scanlon from Scotsman Developments Ltd said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward our proposals for Phase 3 at Kilrymont, which if consented will safeguard a swimming pool for the town and deliver much-needed student accommodation.

“This activity will continue to regenerate the former school site, building on the considerable work we have undertaken to date.

“And we are keen to hear the views of the community as we inform and shape these proposals.”