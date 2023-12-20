Dunfermline dad wins dream Lapland holiday and £10k cash

A Dunfermline dad will be able to take his children to meet Santa in Lapland after winning a dream holiday.

Stephen Morrison, 54, also won £10,000 in cash after entering an online competition.

He is now looking forward to taking his two children on a trip to Santa’s homeland.

He said: “I have two youngsters, nine and 11.

“They’ll be blown away to have the chance to meet Santa – they’ll want to go now.

“It sounds like an amazing trip.”

Dunfermline dad can’t ‘take smile off my face’ after Lapland win

Stephen, who works for an insulation company, has been entering BOTB draws “for years” but had previously never won.

He said: “I was over the moon when I found out. It is the first time I have won anything significant and I still haven’t been able to take the smile off my face.

“I have been entering BOTB competitions for years and genuinely never expected to win”.

BOTB is an online competition firm that gives away luxury cars and lifestyle gifts.

Christian Williams, who presented Stephen’s prize, added: “A huge congratulations to Stephen on winning this unbelievable holiday.

“I can imagine his kids are going to be thrilled when they find out and I’m sure they will have an amazing time.”

