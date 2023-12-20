Dunfermline dad wins dream Lapland holiday and £10k cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline dad wins dream Lapland holiday and £10k cash

The dad also won £10,000 in cash after entering an online competition.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dunfermline dad Stephen Morrison and Santa in Lapland.
Dunfermline dad Stephen has won a dream trip to Lapland. Image: BOTB/Shutterstock

A Dunfermline dad will be able to take his children to meet Santa in Lapland after winning a dream holiday.

Stephen Morrison, 54, also won £10,000 in cash after entering an online competition.

He is now looking forward to taking his two children on a trip to Santa’s homeland.

He said: “I have two youngsters, nine and 11.

“They’ll be blown away to have the chance to meet Santa – they’ll want to go now.

“It sounds like an amazing trip.”

Dunfermline dad can’t ‘take smile off my face’ after Lapland win

Stephen, who works for an insulation company, has been entering BOTB draws “for years” but had previously never won.

He said: “I was over the moon when I found out. It is the first time I have won anything significant and I still haven’t been able to take the smile off my face.

“I have been entering BOTB competitions for years and genuinely never expected to win”.

Stephen Morrison discovered he had won the prize in a call from presenter Christian Williams. Image: BOTB

BOTB is an online competition firm that gives away luxury cars and lifestyle gifts.

Christian Williams, who presented Stephen’s prize, added: “A huge congratulations to Stephen on winning this unbelievable holiday.

“I can imagine his kids are going to be thrilled when they find out and I’m sure they will have an amazing time.”

You can watch Stephen’s reaction to winning on the BOTB website.

