Video shows thieves swiping £7k bikes to leave Dundee mum ‘devastated’

A Dundee mum has been left “devastated” after thieves swiped two bikes worth £7,000 from her home in minutes.

Debbie Welsh’s security camera caught two masked men stealing the items from her address on Fairhurst Walk in Mid Craigie.

A motocross Yamaha YZ 125 (2019) and a Specialized Enduro mountain bike were among the items stolen.

Police are investigating the break-in which happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is believed a white Ford Transit Van – seen outside the home just before midnight – is connected to the incident.

Speaking to The Courier, Debbie said a crowbar was used to prise open the shed.

The 37-year-old said: “The white van comes on the camera at around 11.47pm on Sunday and reverses away.

“The pair of them then come back into the camera’s view at around 12.27am.

“They’ve unscrewed the security light so not to draw any further attention to what was happening.

“The shed was locked but they’ve used a crowbar to prise open the door.

“Both the bikes and parts connected to the motocross bike were taken within a matter of minutes.”

The mother-of-one said her son, Brandon Welsh, had done a series of upgrades to the motocross bike.

She added: “We reckon with the bikes and the equipment that was in the shed was worth £7,000.

“I’m devastated for Brandon.

“You work hard to buy these things and then someone just comes along and swipes them.

“The police were contacted as soon as I watched back the footage and saw the shed.

“Footage from the camera has been shared on social media.

“We’ve also been going around the streets locally to see if any CCTV may have picked the van up.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.40am on Monday, December 18, 2023 officers received a report of a theft on Fairhurst Walk in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”