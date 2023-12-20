Readers react to Flannels Dundee prospect and Argos leaving Overgate

Readers have shared their views on Argos leaving the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee and the possibility of Flannels arriving.

Staff have been informed the Argos shop in the upper level of the shopping centre will close at the end of March after more than 20 years.

Argos owner Sainsbury’s said it was a “difficult decision” and it would try to redeploy staff in other Argos shops or its supermarkets.

The only Argos in Dundee will be within the Sainsbury’s in Tom Johnston Road.

Readers react to Argos Dundee news

The lease for Argos within the Overgate was to end next year. The decision not to renew has not surprised our readers, who expressed their opinions on our social media channels.

Dean Turner said: “Not surprised really. It used to have the jewellery counter and toys on display. Now it’s an empty store.”

Stuart Kincavel said: “Never anyone in the place these days. Still a shame though.”

Some readers said the supermarket location was more convenient for taking large goods to the car.

Lindsey Scott said Argos was “OK for buying little stuff but you buy a kids bed and have a three-mile walk to the car.”

Tim Hastings added: “It’s in an inconvenient location. It’s much easier to get bulky items delivered or go to Sainsbury’s where you can park near the shop.”

Could Flannels move to Dundee?

Meanwhile luxury retailer Flannels – one of the brands owned by Frasers Group, which bought the Overgate this year – could move into the empty Argos unit.

The Courier understands the luxury brand is looking at either the current Argos or Sports Direct as a Dundee home. Sports Direct is being incorporated into the new Frasers development in the old Debenhams shop.

This prospect has received a mixed reaction from readers.

Jason Whyte said: “Dundee needs a shop like this! It will bring people from other cities to come and spend their money here. That’s why everyone has to go to Glasow or Edinburgh to do any kind of decent clothes shopping.”

Angela J Todd added: “People can afford this, some, saves them going to Edinburgh or Glasgow. More jobs for Dundee people and a shop filled, win win… fingers crossed.”

David Morgan said: “These brands aim at a certain economic demographic. Yes the prices may be out the reach of most people but there are people living in Dundee and within a 50-mile radius who can afford items of clothing at such a high price.”

However, others were sceptical that a shop selling designer brands such as Prada, Tom Ford and Monclear would work in the city.

Michelle Kelly said: “Great shop but if Dundee can’t sustain a Size, Zara or even a Disney store, I fail to see how this will work.”

Mercedes Ferrier asked: “If Debenhams couldn’t survive how is this gonna in Dundee?”

Adrienne Lindsay said: “They’re the only ones that can afford the rates! We need regular shops that regular people want to shop from!”