Readers react to Flannels Dundee prospect and Argos leaving Overgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Readers react to Flannels Dundee prospect and Argos leaving Overgate

Argos will close in the shopping centre in March - but it's possible luxury retailer Flannels could move in.

By Rob McLaren
A view of the front of Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre.
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Overgate

Readers have shared their views on Argos leaving the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee and the possibility of Flannels arriving.

Staff have been informed the Argos shop in the upper level of the shopping centre will close at the end of March after more than 20 years.

Argos owner Sainsbury’s said it was a “difficult decision” and it would try to redeploy staff in other Argos shops or its supermarkets.

The only Argos in Dundee will be within the Sainsbury’s in Tom Johnston Road.

Readers react to Argos Dundee news

The lease for Argos within the Overgate was to end next year. The decision not to renew has not surprised our readers, who expressed their opinions on our social media channels.

Dean Turner said: “Not surprised really. It used to have the jewellery counter and toys on display. Now it’s an empty store.”

Argos within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

Stuart Kincavel said: “Never anyone in the place these days. Still a shame though.”

Some readers said the supermarket location was more convenient for taking large goods to the car.

Lindsey Scott said Argos was “OK for buying little stuff but you buy a kids bed and have a three-mile walk to the car.”

Tim Hastings added: “It’s in an inconvenient location. It’s much easier to get bulky items delivered or go to Sainsbury’s where you can park near the shop.”

Could Flannels move to Dundee?

Meanwhile luxury retailer Flannels – one of the brands owned by Frasers Group, which bought the Overgate this year – could move into the empty Argos unit.

The Courier understands the luxury brand is looking at either the current Argos or Sports Direct as a Dundee home. Sports Direct is being incorporated into the new Frasers development in the old Debenhams shop.

This prospect has received a mixed reaction from readers.

Jason Whyte said: “Dundee needs a shop like this! It will bring people from other cities to come and spend their money here. That’s why everyone has to go to Glasow or Edinburgh to do any kind of decent clothes shopping.”

Angela J Todd added: “People can afford this, some, saves them going to Edinburgh or Glasgow. More jobs for Dundee people and a shop filled, win win… fingers crossed.”

The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock
The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock

David Morgan said: “These brands aim at a certain economic demographic. Yes the prices may be out the reach of most people but there are people living in Dundee and within a 50-mile radius who can afford items of clothing at such a high price.”

However, others were sceptical that a shop selling designer brands such as Prada, Tom Ford and Monclear would work in the city.

Michelle Kelly said: “Great shop but if Dundee can’t sustain a Size, Zara or even a Disney store, I fail to see how this will work.”

Mercedes Ferrier asked: “If Debenhams couldn’t survive how is this gonna in Dundee?”

Adrienne Lindsay said: “They’re the only ones that can afford the rates! We need regular shops that regular people want to shop from!”

More from Business

Members of Together Against Sizewell C outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, during their legal fight (PA/Tom Pilgrim)
Campaigners opposed to new nuclear plant call on regulators after appeal fails
Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Patients could be forced to spend Christmas in hospital due to strikes – Atkins
Lower energy bills might soon be in sight for under-pressure households. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy bills set to fall by £270 from April, new forecast suggests
Campaigners opposed to the building of a new nuclear power plant near Sizewell in Suffolk have lost the latest stage of a legal battle with the Government (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Protest group opposed to new Sizewell nuclear plant loses appeal
The move is aimed at protecting people online (PA)
Three of the biggest porn sites must verify ages under EU’s new digital law
UK inflation has dropped to its lowest level for more than two years thanks to falling fuel costs and another slowdown in food price rises (PA)
What does the bigger-than-expected fall in inflation mean for me?
Daihatsu president Soichiro Okudaira acknowledged what had gone on (Kyodo News via AP)
Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu suspends all vehicle shipments over safety cheating
Matches Fashion has been bought by Frasers Group for £52m (Matches/PA)
Frasers Group buys Matches Fashion for £52m
One freight train can replace up to 129 lorries, according to the Department for Transport (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government sets ‘ambitious’ target to grow rail freight by 75%
This year has been a ‘comeback year’ for spending on live events, according to HSBC UK’s analysis of its customers’ habits (Peter Byrne/PA)
2023 has been ‘comeback year’ for spending on live events, says bank

Conversation