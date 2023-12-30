Forfar gym on the move after planning green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar gym on the move after planning green light

Angus Council approved Unit Strong's gym move to new premises in Queenswell Road.

By Graham Brown
Unit Strong Fitness has moved into new premises on Queenswell Road. Image: Google
Unit Strong Fitness has moved into new premises on Queenswell Road. Image: Google

A Forfar gym is on the move after planners approved a switch to new premises.

Unit Strong secured change of use permission from Angus Council for the industrial unit on Queenswell Road.

The new premises is beside Forfar recycling centre and sits between the Shell filling station and Forfar’s Lidl store.

Architects A B Roger & Young said the business was looking to relocate from the site they have been operating from for the past four years.

Unit Strong Fitness Forfar
The gym has moved after gaining planning permission. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The company delivers functional fitness classes for members as young as five-years-old and up to 65.

“This new building is slightly larger and away from residential properties with a
private parking area,” said the agents.

“It’s well attended kids and teens classes provide a niche that no other gym provides
within the town where they offer kids a head start to a healthy lifestyle encouraging a
love for fitness and an understanding of the impact of nutrition.”

24-hour opening plans

“Up until now the business has been restricted to opening hours, however it is proposed to open the new site 24 hours outwith classes,” the supporting statement added.

“The applicant has been looking for new premises for a number of years however
everything available within this time was unsuitable for the type of space required.

“The new premises would allow for the gym to take the next step to providing a fitness pathway for the wider local population including groups such as elderly and disabled with its easier ramped access and private parking.

“The gym regularly participates in fundraising for various charities and the local
community.

Forfar gym planning permission
The gym sits on Queenswell Road. Image: Google

“One of the most recent was fundraising for the purchase of a defibrillator which was placed outside of the gym, not only for the use of their members but also for the local community.

“Our clients have been searching for a couple of years for a larger premises away from
residential properties with its own parking.

“This building would be ideal as it is still close to the town centre and on a main road throughout the town so is ideally placed for those travelling by car, foot or bike.

“There would be no external work necessary to the building only the addition of some
advertising signs.”

Planners’ thumbs up

Planning officials said a “town centre first” policy is applied to uses including commercial and leisure uses.

“The site is not within the town centre area for Forfar as defined by the Angus local development plan,” they said.

“But that town centre boundary was identified principally to support implementation of retail policies.

“The site is less than 200m from the boundary of the defined town centre.

“There do not appear to be town centre sites readily available that could accommodate the development proposed.

“The site is within easy walking distance of the town centre and its associated public transport linkages.

“In general terms, there is no reason to consider that the proposed use would be incompatible with existing uses in the area.”

