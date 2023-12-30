Forfar gym on the move after planning green light

A Forfar gym is on the move after planners approved a switch to new premises.

Unit Strong secured change of use permission from Angus Council for the industrial unit on Queenswell Road.

The new premises is beside Forfar recycling centre and sits between the Shell filling station and Forfar’s Lidl store.

Architects A B Roger & Young said the business was looking to relocate from the site they have been operating from for the past four years.

The company delivers functional fitness classes for members as young as five-years-old and up to 65.

“This new building is slightly larger and away from residential properties with a

private parking area,” said the agents.

“It’s well attended kids and teens classes provide a niche that no other gym provides

within the town where they offer kids a head start to a healthy lifestyle encouraging a

love for fitness and an understanding of the impact of nutrition.”

24-hour opening plans

“Up until now the business has been restricted to opening hours, however it is proposed to open the new site 24 hours outwith classes,” the supporting statement added.

“The applicant has been looking for new premises for a number of years however

everything available within this time was unsuitable for the type of space required.

“The new premises would allow for the gym to take the next step to providing a fitness pathway for the wider local population including groups such as elderly and disabled with its easier ramped access and private parking.

“The gym regularly participates in fundraising for various charities and the local

community.

“One of the most recent was fundraising for the purchase of a defibrillator which was placed outside of the gym, not only for the use of their members but also for the local community.

“Our clients have been searching for a couple of years for a larger premises away from

residential properties with its own parking.

“This building would be ideal as it is still close to the town centre and on a main road throughout the town so is ideally placed for those travelling by car, foot or bike.

“There would be no external work necessary to the building only the addition of some

advertising signs.”

Planners’ thumbs up

Planning officials said a “town centre first” policy is applied to uses including commercial and leisure uses.

“The site is not within the town centre area for Forfar as defined by the Angus local development plan,” they said.

“But that town centre boundary was identified principally to support implementation of retail policies.

“The site is less than 200m from the boundary of the defined town centre.

“There do not appear to be town centre sites readily available that could accommodate the development proposed.

“The site is within easy walking distance of the town centre and its associated public transport linkages.

“In general terms, there is no reason to consider that the proposed use would be incompatible with existing uses in the area.”