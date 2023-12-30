28 most striking Angus images in 2023 – and stories behind them

2023 will go down as another eventful year for the residents of Angus.

Dominating the news was Storm Babet which swamped Brechin in October.

Its impact is still being felt and the county will be counting the cost for years to come.

But while that disaster – and controversies like the decision to remove Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat – brought despair, there was plenty to delight throughout the year.

Courier photographers were out and about to capture the highs and lows of Angus matters.

So here we look back at some of their best images – and the stories behind them.

JANUARY

Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin stepped off at Arbroath to be joined by dozens of retired and serving Royal Marines for a swim in the town harbour.

The 59-year-old green beret was on a round-Britain charity mission after being diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

Friends of Brechin Cathedral set out to build a business case for the future of the 800-year-old landmark.

It was closed by the Church of Scotland but volunteers have kept it open for funerals, weddings and other events.

FEBRUARY

Edzell parent power saved the village’s popular lollipop lady from the axe.

Angus Council u-turned on a plan to remove the crossing patrol after a campaign which saw the local community council chairman stump up part of her wages from his own pocket.

MARCH

RAF veteran David Brown from Arbroath spent a night camped below the wing of the Red Lichtie replica Spitfire at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

The ex-serviceman was taking part on the Great Tommy Sleep Out.

Forfar man Roy King retired after more than 30 years as a retained firefighter in the town.

He was Watch Commander at the station where his late father, John, also led the crew during a volunteer career of three decades.

Arbroath siblings John Milne and his sister Nancy returned to their childhood home after 75 years to see a mural of the town Abbey painted by their late father.

The painting was uncovered by a couple re-decorating their Hepburn Crescent living room.

APRIL

Carnoustie Ladies celebrated its status as the world’s oldest women-only golf club in a 150th anniversary year.

It included a period dress putting competition to recreate the first event in 1873.

Forfar played host to the Scottish Karate Championships for the first time.

Brothock Shotokan Karate Club organised the successful event at the town’s community campus.

MAY

Young Kirrie golfer Noah Rooney surpassed even Ryder Cup hero Rory McIlroy with his first hole-in-one.

Northmuir Primary School pupil Noah scored his ace the day before he turned nine.

Glamis Castle celebrated the King’s Coronation with an open-air event.

People – and their pets – took the chance to picnic on the lawns of the Angus landmark.

JUNE

Angus plantsman Joe Gibb uncovered a rare species of tree in the grounds of Arbroath’s Hospitalfield House.

The Weeping Red Chestnut was feared extinct but Joe has uncovered a number of specimens across Courier country.

Angus residents reacted with horror to the prospect of a line of ‘super-pylons’ running through the county.

The 400kV towers are part of a major infrastructure upgrade running down the north east coast.

JULY

An Atlantic 85 arrived at Arbroath after the RNLI’s controversial decision to change the status of the town lifeboat.

The 220-year-old station will lose all-weather capability when the current RNLB Inchcape is retired from service.

Ryan Ramsay completed 30 triathlons in 30 days, rounding off his epic challenge in Forfar.

PE teacher Ryan has raised more than £40,000 for mental health charity Reach Across, founded following the suicide of his brother, Ross in 2013.

Glamis Extravaganza witnesses a special event when 92-year-old Geoff Fishwick was reunited with his old Morris Commercial FV lorry.

The 1950 truck was restored to pristine condition by Perthshire enthusiasts Drew Laburn and Ross Yeaman.

AUGUST

Angus Alchemy brewed up a special edition to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Mistaken Identity Moonshine was launched just in time for the Rugby World Cup in honour of former Scotland star Doddie Weir.

A vintage canteen truck gifted to Angus by the late Queen Mother in 1943 was pressed back into service as a mobile cafe.

The Austin K2 owned by Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s still has its original crockery.

SEPTEMBER

Montrose parkrun celebrated its 250th event.

More than 4,250 folk have enjoyed the weekly 5k since it started at Broomfield in 2017.

Monifeith Community Resource Group realised a long-held dream with the sod-cutting for the town’s new seafront hub.

The £2m community facility is due for completion in late summer 2024.

The first Kirriemuir Pride was a runaway success.

Local pub Three Bellies Brae led the organisation of the fun day which it is hoped will become an annual event.

OCTOBER

Storm Babet wreaked havoc across Angus.

Brechin was the worst-hit town in Scotland, with hundreds of people rescued from their flooded homes after the River South Esk burst its banks.

Arbroath gathered in remembrance of the town lifeboat station’s darkest day.

Wreaths were laid at sea and a church service held 70 years on from the Robert Lindsay tragedy which claimed six volunteer crewmen.

Letham Grange residents turned out in numbers for a consultation event on the future of the one-time Angus luxury resort.

There are plans to restore the hotel and golf course to former glory as well as building new homes on the estate near Arbroath.

NOVEMBER

Montrose seafront took a battering from spring tides in the wake of Storm Babet.

But William Lamb’s Minesweeper statue was saved after parts of the Traill Drive promenade collapsed.

Retired policeman and vintage car enthusiast Brian Rennie brought a rare 97-year-old Buick ‘home’ to Arbroath.

The US car giant’s founder was born in the Angus town and Mr Rennie only learned of the connection when an estate agent pointed out the link when he was viewing his new home.

DECEMBER

Young farmers took to the road in an annual Christmas Eve tractor run.

More than 150 tractors of all kinds tackled the event to raise money for Angus Toy Appeal.

Angus ended the year with another weather battering when Storm Gerrit struck.

The severe weather closed main roads including parts of both the A90 and A92 dual carriageways.