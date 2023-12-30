28 most striking Angus images in 2023 – and stories behind them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

28 most striking Angus images in 2023 – and stories behind them

A look back at some of the memorable stories and stunning images which readers enjoyed during 2023.

Angus pals Archie Cook, Alan Falconer and Stephen Woods drove a 30-yar-old Volvo to the Arctic in May to raise funds for Prostate Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Angus pals Archie Cook, Alan Falconer and Stephen Woods drove a 30-yar-old Volvo to the Arctic in May to raise funds for Prostate Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
By Graham Brown

2023 will go down as another eventful year for the residents of Angus.

Dominating the news was Storm Babet which swamped Brechin in October.

Its impact is still being felt and the county will be counting the cost for years to come.

But while that disaster – and controversies like the decision to remove Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat – brought despair, there was plenty to delight throughout the year.

Courier photographers were out and about to capture the highs and lows of Angus matters.

So here we look back at some of their best images – and the stories behind them.

JANUARY

Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin stepped off at Arbroath to be joined by dozens of retired and serving Royal Marines for a swim in the town harbour.

Cold Dip Commando
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin at Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The 59-year-old green beret was on a round-Britain charity mission after being diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

Friends of Brechin Cathedral set out to build a business case for the future of the 800-year-old landmark.

Brechin Cathedral campaign.
Consultant Nick Cooke with Pamela Thomson and Douglas Taylor at Brechin Cathedral. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

It was closed by the Church of Scotland but volunteers have kept it open for funerals, weddings and other events.

FEBRUARY

Edzell parent power saved the village’s popular lollipop lady from the axe.

Edzell lollipop lady.
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton with Laura Robertson and daughter Ferne (3), Claire Thomson, Ashleigh Leslie and Edzell lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council u-turned on a plan to remove the crossing patrol after a campaign which saw the local community council chairman stump up part of her wages from his own pocket.

MARCH

RAF veteran David Brown from Arbroath spent a night camped below the wing of the Red Lichtie replica Spitfire at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

Red Lichtie Spitfire
MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald with Davy Brown and dog Ness at the Spitfire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The ex-serviceman was taking part on the Great Tommy Sleep Out.

Forfar man Roy King retired after more than 30 years as a retained firefighter in the town.

Forfar firefighter Roy King retiral
Roy King says farewell to colleagues at Forfar fire station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He was Watch Commander at the station where his late father, John, also led the crew during a volunteer career of three decades.

Arbroath siblings John Milne and his sister Nancy returned to their childhood home after 75 years to see a mural of the town Abbey painted by their late father.

Arbroath Abbey mural
Nancy and brother John with the mural their late dad painted 75 years earlier. Image: Paul Reid

The painting was uncovered by a couple re-decorating their Hepburn Crescent living room.

APRIL

Carnoustie Ladies celebrated its status as the world’s oldest women-only golf club in a 150th anniversary year.

Carnoustie Ladies golf club 150th anniversary
Carnoustie lady golfers celebrating in style. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It included a period dress putting competition to recreate the first event in 1873.

Forfar played host to the Scottish Karate Championships for the first time.

Forfar karate championships
Young competitors at the Forfar event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Brothock Shotokan Karate Club organised the successful event at the town’s community campus.

MAY

Young Kirrie golfer Noah Rooney surpassed even Ryder Cup hero Rory McIlroy with his first hole-in-one.

Noah Rooney Kirriemuir hole in one
Noah Rooney celebrates his hole-in-one at Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Northmuir Primary School pupil Noah scored his ace the day before he turned nine.

Glamis Castle celebrated the King’s Coronation with an open-air event.

Glamis Castle coronation event.
Louise and Martin Hannah with dogs Hamish and Riley joined the Glamis event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

People – and their pets – took the chance to picnic on the lawns of the Angus landmark.

JUNE

Angus plantsman Joe Gibb uncovered a rare species of tree in the grounds of Arbroath’s Hospitalfield House.

Joe Gibb of Arbroath
Joe Gibb with the Weeping Red Chestnut at Hospitalfield. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Weeping Red Chestnut was feared extinct but Joe has uncovered a number of specimens across Courier country.

Angus residents reacted with horror to the prospect of a line of ‘super-pylons’ running through the county.

Brechin pylon protest
Ken Allison fears the impact of the ‘super-pylons’ on the local landscape near Brechin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The 400kV towers are part of a major infrastructure upgrade running down the north east coast.

JULY

An Atlantic 85 arrived at Arbroath after the RNLI’s controversial decision to change the status of the town lifeboat.

Atlantic 85 arriving at Arbroath.
The Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable arrives for trials at Arbroath. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The 220-year-old station will lose all-weather capability when the current RNLB Inchcape is retired from service.

Ryan Ramsay completed 30 triathlons in 30 days, rounding off his epic challenge in Forfar.

Ryan Ramsay triathlon challenge
Ryan Ramsay closing in on the finish line of his triathlon challenge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

PE teacher Ryan has raised more than £40,000 for mental health charity Reach Across, founded following the suicide of his brother, Ross in 2013.

Glamis Extravaganza witnesses a special event when 92-year-old Geoff Fishwick was reunited with his old Morris Commercial FV lorry.

Morris Commercial lorry restoration at Glamis Extravaganza
92-year-old Geoff Fishwick with Drew Laburn (left) and Ross Yeaman after re-uniting him with the restored 1950 Morris FV. Image: Paul Reid

The 1950 truck was restored to pristine condition by Perthshire enthusiasts Drew Laburn and Ross Yeaman.

AUGUST

Angus Alchemy brewed up a special edition to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Angus Alchemy MND moonshine
Campbell Archibald, Phil Paton and Martin Brown of Angus Alchemy with their special edition moonshine for MND research. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mistaken Identity Moonshine was launched just in time for the Rugby World Cup in honour of former Scotland star Doddie Weir.

A vintage canteen truck gifted to Angus by the late Queen Mother in 1943 was pressed back into service as a mobile cafe.

Queen Mum vintage canteen truck
The Austin K2 canteen truck is still serving coffees after 80 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Austin K2 owned by Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s still has its original crockery.

SEPTEMBER

Montrose parkrun celebrated its 250th event.

Montrose parkrun
All smile for the Montrose parkrun milestone. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More than 4,250 folk have enjoyed the weekly 5k since it started at Broomfield in 2017.

Monifeith Community Resource Group realised a long-held dream with the sod-cutting for the town’s new seafront hub.

Monifieth community hub
MCRG chairman Jean Lee toasts the start of the hub build Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The £2m community facility is due for completion in late summer 2024.

The first Kirriemuir Pride was a runaway success.

Kirriemuir Pride 2023
Drew Knox, Dame Debi Diamond, Jenny Lilja, Demon Dolly, Wendy Woolsey and Danielle Myles at Kirrie Pride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Local pub Three Bellies Brae led the organisation of the fun day which it is hoped will become an annual event.

OCTOBER

Storm Babet wreaked havoc across Angus.

Storm Babet Brechin.
A youngster is carried to safety during the Brechin rescue mission. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Brechin was the worst-hit town in Scotland, with hundreds of people rescued from their flooded homes after the River South Esk burst its banks.

Arbroath gathered in remembrance of the town lifeboat station’s darkest day.

Arbroath lifeboat crew Robert Lindsay memorial.
Arbroath lifeboat crew head out to sea to lay a Robert Lindsay anniversary wreath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Wreaths were laid at sea and a church service held 70 years on from the Robert Lindsay tragedy which claimed six volunteer crewmen.

Letham Grange residents turned out in numbers for a consultation event on the future of the one-time Angus luxury resort.

Letham Grange public consultation
A public consultation on the future of Letham Grange was well attended. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There are plans to restore the hotel and golf course to former glory as well as building new homes on the estate near Arbroath.

NOVEMBER

Montrose seafront took a battering from spring tides in the wake of Storm Babet.

William Lamb Minesweeper statue.
Heavy seas lash the Minesweeper statue at Montrose seafront. Paul Reid

But William Lamb’s Minesweeper statue was saved after parts of the Traill Drive promenade collapsed.

Retired policeman and vintage car enthusiast Brian Rennie brought a rare 97-year-old Buick ‘home’ to Arbroath.

Arbroath Buick car comes home.
Retired police Chief Inspector Brian Rennie behind the wheel of his prized Buick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The US car giant’s founder was born in the Angus town and Mr Rennie only learned of the connection when an estate agent pointed out the link when he was viewing his new home.

DECEMBER

Young farmers took to the road in an annual Christmas Eve tractor run.

Forfar tractor run
Brian Mitchell led the way on his Massey 135. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

More than 150 tractors of all kinds tackled the event to raise money for Angus Toy Appeal.

Angus ended the year with another weather battering when Storm Gerrit struck.

Flooding near Brechin during Storm Gerrit. Image: Margaret Leitch

The severe weather closed main roads including parts of both the A90 and A92 dual carriageways.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Unit Strong Fitness has moved into new premises on Queenswell Road. Image: Google
Forfar gym on the move after planning green light
Margaret Brown and husband Charlie at a Remembrance commemoration at the Cenotaph in London. Image: Supplied
Legion Scotland standard bearer Margaret adds BEM to remarkable Forfar family collection
Bob Christie is celebrating an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New Year Honours: Paralympic coach and ex-Angus policeman Bob Christie bowled over by MBE
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
Flooding near Brechin during Storm Gerrit. Image: Margaret Leitch
Angus Council thank public for roads staff praise after barrage of online hate at…
Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm…
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Arbroath dookers take to the water.
Angus New Year Dooks: Are you brave enough to take the plunge?
Threewells Drive, Forfar
Forfar cat owners warned after suspected poisoning kills five
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction