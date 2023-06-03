Angus plantsman Joe conquers mystery of Weeping Red Chestnut feared extinct for a century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus plantsman Joe conquers mystery of Weeping Red Chestnut feared extinct for a century

Arboreal experts are thrilled by Joe Gibb's discovery of the long-lost chestnut tree in the grounds of Arbroath's Hospitalfield House.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus has emerged a stronghold of a rare tree feared lost for more than a century.

And Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb’s work in unearthing examples of the Weeping Red Flowering Horse Chestnut has earned the 73-year-old star status in the arboreal world.

Experts feared Aesculus carnea ‘Pendula’ had died out in the very early 1900s.

But a stunning example of the impressive species has been hiding in plain sight in the grounds of historic Hospitalfield House.

Plantsman Joe Gibb from Arbroath.
Joe Gibb’s love of trees has taken him across the globe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Former biomedical scientist Joe has gone on to find several more in equally grand settings – including 650-year-old Glamis Castle.

His discoveries have delighted experts at famous Kew Gardens.

Lockdown discovery

Joe said: “I first became aware of this tree while visiting Hospitalfield in autumn 2020.

“I just thought there was something different about it.

“At that time I believed I had discovered a one-off.

“I worked closely on trying to find out more about it with the then head gardener, Kate Robinson.”

Hospitalfield’s example is a stunning specimen, around 100 feet tall.

Joe’s detective work took him across the county, where four more of the grafted cultivars emerged.

Weeping Red Chestnut tree at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath.
The Hospitalfield tree is a stunning example. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Two are in the arboretum at Glamis Castle.

“These are very distinctive,” he said.

“They have the familiar leaves of a chestnut tree but also this highly unusual weeping form.

Weeping red chestnut tree in Arbroath's Hospitalfied House grounds.
The tree’s distinctive pink candles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“And they have pink candles during the short flowering season in late May and early June.”

The conker shells are also smooth, not spiky.

Grand garden showpiece

Joe’s theory is that the trees would have been offered to wealthy landlords in the mid 1800s.

“I think someone thought they might be able to make a bit of money and went round offering them as a spectacular addition to their grand country house.”

Joe added: “In May 2021, I brought my finds to the attention of Rafael Govaerts at Kew, the world’s leading weeping tree expert.

“He was surprised to hear of their very existence.”

A photographic record of the Angus trees has been compiled.

And Joe’s dedication to the rediscovered natural treasure will hopefully secure its survival.

Conker seeds are being grown in the Hospitalfield greenhouses.

“We have also taken scions from the five Angus trees for grafting,” he said.

Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb has discovered a long-lost chestnut species in the grounds of Hospitalfield House.
Joe hopes future trees can be grown on from Angus cuttings. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“As a result, more than 40 grafted trees are now being successfully grown on in the Tenaxx Arboretum in Northern Holland, the largest weeping tree arboretum in the world.

“It has been very interesting research, especially in view of the threat from Horse Chestnut Weeping Canker.

“It is a bacterial infection which is thought will eventually kill a high percentage of all of the UK’s Horse Chestnut tree varieties.

“I fear it has already reached Angus and there is nothing you can do for a tree once it is affected by it.”

Joe also hopes the red-flowering gem may also exist in other Angus gardens.

“If any local landowner thinks they have one of these trees in the grounds of their home I would love to hear from them at joe-gibb@hotmail.co.uk,” he said.

Kew expert’s delight

Rafael Govaerts from Kew said: “Aesculus × carnea ‘Pendula’ was until recently a largely unknown cultivar.

“It was mentioned only a few times in the literature with few details.

“No specific trees were ever mentioned though it was listed in an early twentieth century inventory of the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew.

“The cultivar was therefore thought to be extinct.

Arbroath weeping red chestnut tree
The Hospitalfield tree’s candle blooms. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“So it was a great surprise when Joe contacted me with some photographs of seemingly Weeping Red Horse Chestnuts.

“Further examination showed that they were clearly grafted and of a great age.

“It is great to see that this cultivar is now no longer extinct.

“Material has been grafted from all the known trees which will be planted together to see if the different weeping habits conform to different clones or if they are all clones of the same cultivar.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brechin protestor says 55-metre pylons will destroy Angus landscape
Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Emergency response as man, 54, dies at Arbroath beauty spot
Burnett Taylor served two terms of Abbey Bowling Club, Arbroath.
Burnett Taylor of Arbroath: Noted sportsman and Angus bowling champion dies
Lorraine Murray with the antibiotics and medication she has been taking to combat Lyme disease and the other infections she contracted from an infected tick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Montrose mum Lorraine still battling Lyme disease – nearly nine years after a tick…
How the new Monifieth High School will look.
Top Angus official rejects claim new £66.5m Monifieth High will leave other schools to…
Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth right-of-way row still unresolved 16 months after demand to re-open path
A map showing a 136-mile diversion route for roadworks in Perthshire
Diversion to send Perthshire drivers on 3-hour, 136-mile trip across 3 counties
Silver Sands beach, Aberdour.
Several Tayside and Fife beaches scoop top award - is your favourite among the…
Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus SNP finance spokesman says authority should stop acting like it has 'bottomless pit…
Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Balgavies Loch: Man found dead in Angus nature reserve car park

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]