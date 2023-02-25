Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parent pressure has forced a u-turn over plans to axe an Angus lollipop lady.

Edzell parents had been furious at the prospect of Lisa Ross being removed from outside the local primary school after Easter.

Council bosses said traffic surveys didn’t support the need for a school crossing patroller (SCP).

It prompted a backlash from locals, who say speeding traffic is a daily occurrence at the primary.

And it led community council chairman Gus Leighton to offer to pay 10% of the lollipop lady’s wages.

Council re-think

Schools chiefs have admitted it would be unfair to take away Edzell’s patroller when other Angus primaries don’t meet the criteria for a lollipop person.

Education official Neil Lowden told campaigners: “I note the traffic survey information you have provided in relation to SCPs serving other Angus schools and which also appear not to meet our SCP criteria.

“These traffic surveys were undertaken by Tayside Contracts during the autumn of 2022.

“Tayside Contracts use the same criteria as those completed by our own roads service, based on RoSPA guidelines.

“I therefore agree that it would be unreasonable to withdraw the Edzell SCP while others, which similarly do not meet our criteria, are retained.”

But the parent council is yet to be given a firm indication of how long Lisa will stay in post.

The council says it will be monitoring the provision of crossing patrollers across Angus.

Parent Council’s relief

Parent council chairwoman Claire Thomson said the u-turn made sense.

“We are delighted Angus Council has reviewed the data presented by the Parent Council and made the rational decision to keep our much-needed school crossing patroller.

“Our analysis of the traffic reports commissioned and supplied by Angus Council as justification for its original decision highlighted a number of inconsistencies and inaccuracies in terms of both collation and application of benchmarking data.

“The council has thankfully now recognised and addressed this, acknowledging that it would be unreasonable to withdraw the SCP in Edzell.

“We would like to thank the community council and the people of Edzell for their support throughout what has been a challenging process.

“We can now take comfort that our children can continue to cross the road to school in safety.”

Inveresk community council chairman Gus Leighton says he plans to stick to his word over the offer of a £30-a-month contribution to Lisa’s wages.

He previously suggested top officials and councillors should take a 10% wage cut to help the cash-strapped authority.

The Edzell move comes after plans were revealed for a six-figure scheme to replace flashing safety signs outside Angus school.

There were complaints numerous signs had been flashing at the wrong time of day, or continuously, for months.