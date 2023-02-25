Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady

By Graham Brown
February 25 2023, 6.00am
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid

Parent pressure has forced a u-turn over plans to axe an Angus lollipop lady.

Edzell parents had been furious at the prospect of Lisa Ross being removed from outside the local primary school after Easter.

Council bosses said traffic surveys didn’t support the need for a school crossing patroller (SCP).

It prompted a backlash from locals, who say speeding traffic is a daily occurrence at the primary.

And it led community council chairman Gus Leighton to offer to pay 10% of the lollipop lady’s wages.

Edzell primary school crossing patroller
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton with Edzell parent council members Laura Robertson and daughter Ferne (3), Claire Thomson, Ashleigh Leslie and lollipop lady Lisa Ross at the school in January. Image: Paul Reid

Council re-think

Schools chiefs have admitted it would be unfair to take away Edzell’s patroller when other Angus primaries don’t meet the criteria for a lollipop person.

Education official Neil Lowden told campaigners: “I note the traffic survey information you have provided in relation to SCPs serving other Angus schools and which also appear not to meet our SCP criteria.

“These traffic surveys were undertaken by Tayside Contracts during the autumn of 2022.

“Tayside Contracts use the same criteria as those completed by our own roads service, based on RoSPA guidelines.

“I therefore agree that it would be unreasonable to withdraw the Edzell SCP while others, which similarly do not meet our criteria, are retained.”

But the parent council is yet to be given a firm indication of how long Lisa will stay in post.

The council says it will be monitoring the provision of crossing patrollers across Angus.

Parent Council’s relief

Parent council chairwoman Claire Thomson said the u-turn made sense.

“We are delighted Angus Council has reviewed the data presented by the Parent Council and made the rational decision to keep our much-needed school crossing patroller.

“Our analysis of the traffic reports commissioned and supplied by Angus Council as justification for its original decision highlighted a number of inconsistencies and inaccuracies in terms of both collation and application of benchmarking data.

“The council has thankfully now recognised and addressed this, acknowledging that it would be unreasonable to withdraw the SCP in Edzell.

“We would like to thank the community council and the people of Edzell for their support throughout what has been a challenging process.

“We can now take comfort that our children can continue to cross the road to school in safety.”

Inveresk community council chairman Gus Leighton says he plans to stick to his word over the offer of a £30-a-month contribution to Lisa’s wages.

He previously suggested top officials and councillors should take a 10% wage cut to help the cash-strapped authority.

The Edzell move comes after plans were revealed for a six-figure scheme to replace flashing safety signs outside Angus school.

There were complaints numerous signs had been flashing at the wrong time of day, or continuously, for months.

