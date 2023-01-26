OAP offers to pay 10% of Angus lollipop lady’s wages in village campaign to save her from council cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
OAP offers to pay 10% of Angus lollipop lady’s wages in village campaign to save her from council cuts

By Graham Brown
January 26 2023, 12.58pm
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton with Edzell PS parent council officials Laura Robertson and daughter Ferne,3, Claire Thomson, Ashleigh Leslie and lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton with Edzell PS parent council officials Laura Robertson and daughter Ferne,3, Claire Thomson, Ashleigh Leslie and lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid

A community council chairman says he will happily make a monthly contribution to the wage of an Angus village lollipop lady to help keep her in post.

Gus Leighton is backing Edzell Primary School parents angry over an Angus Council decision to remove crossing patroller Lisa Ross.

Lisa has been in the role for more than three years.

But council chiefs say their traffic surveys now show a patroller isn’t needed at the 120-pupil school.

Edzell primary school lollipop lady
Lollipop lady Lisa Ross guiding a family across the road. Imaqe: Paul Reid

Local petition

Edzell Parent Council have challenged the findings and launched a petition demanding Lisa is kept in place.

And Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus says he’ll happily pay £30 a month towards the lollipop lady’s £3,600-a-year wages.

“What price do you put on a child’s life?” said Gus.

“When the school was being extended to take in a larger catchment a temporary crossing attendant post was established.

“Now that it has been in place for a number of years and the children have become accustomed to crossing under her supervision, the council want to remove her at Easter.

“The number of lorries driving through Edzell to avoid the A90 Northwaterbridge junction has increased dramatically,” he added.

Edzell primary school
Edzell Priamry School is at the north entrance to the village. Image: Paul Reid

“I am a pensioner, but I am prepared to personally contribute £30 per month to Angus Council should their decision be reversed.

“That’d be about 10% of the cost and would represent excellent value-for-money if it saved a single child’s life.

“If it is only a case of saving money from the Council budget, I suggest council officers on salaries of £80k or more should volunteer to take a 10% pay cut to help the council balance its budget.

“And Angus councillors should offer to give up 10% of any income arising from their Council duties.”

Speeding traffic

The parent council say the speed of traffic approaching from the north and through the village in general is a concern.

Chairwoman Claire Thomson said there is no parking outside the school.

So anyone dropping children off must park in The Muir opposite and cross the busy B966.

The primary is the first building at the entrance to the village and campaigners say many vehicles don’t slow down to the 20mph limit.

“It’s crazy the amount of vehicles which just don’t follow the speed limits,” said Claire.

And the group say the traffic surveys only counted unaccompanied children.

“Parents might want to take their children up to the nursery or primary school but they all still have to cross the road,” added Claire.

Lollipop lady Lisa Ross at the crossing point on the B966. Image: Paul Reid

“Having the patroller there makes the traffic slow down.”

“Lisa looks after the kids really well,” said parent council vice-chairwoman Ashleigh Leslie.

“With no crossing patrol, it opens up the risk of children crossing at various unsafe points in the road with cars approaching fast from the north entrance to the village, a double junction with access to the Muir and school car parks and a four-way roundabout.”

Lisa said: “I love my job and the kids are great.

“But there is a lot of traffic which just doesn’t slow down and they have to slam on the brakes when they see me.”

Council justification

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The decision to withdraw the school crossing patroller from Edzell Primary follows two traffic surveys, both of which confirm it doesn’t meet the minimum criteria for retaining a patroller at the primary school.

“The safety and wellbeing of children and young people in our schools is paramount and work will continue in our schools to make children road safety aware in line with our approach to Safer Routes to School.”

They council didn’t comment on Mr Leighton’s offer to contribute to the cost of the crossing patroller.

