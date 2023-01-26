Stewart Petrie praises Kerr Waddell for playing ‘pivotal role’ in bringing Montrose community together

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kerr Waddell has been praised for the role he is playing on and off the park by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

Waddell has been in sparkling form this season after penning a new deal until the summer of 2025.

The former Dundee star has made the Links Park side his home as they bid to finish in a play-off spot for the FIFTH consecutive year.

And he doubles up his work for Mo on the park with his job at Montrose Community Trust.

“Kerr was outstanding for us before he picked up a few injuries,” said Petrie.

“And he’s back to his usual self again which makes a big difference to us.

“He signed a new contract for the next few years. That should tell you what he feels about the club and how we view him.

“Kerr is part of the furniture and Montrose. He loves playing here and he loves his job with Montrose Community Trust.

“He plays a pivotal role in connecting younger supporters with our club and that is so, so important.

“We want to be a club that plays a key role in the community and one the community is proud of.

“We are trying to do all we can to get the next breed of fans in. Role models like Kerr can help make that happen.”