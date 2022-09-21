Kerr Waddell reveals passion for mental health community work as Montrose ace eyes SPFL Trust Trophy success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose defender Kerr Waddell is eyeing up the SPFL Trust Trophy as the opportunity to get the first winner’s medal of his career.

The Gable Endies host a Kilmarnock B side on Saturday in the third round of the competition.

The 24-year-old believes the Challenge Cup will be a welcome distraction for his side and offers a new challenge to the league.

“The last time we won a bit of silverware was few years ago with the league,” he told the SPFL Trust Trophy podcast.

“We’re out of one of the cups already and, being honest, if you want to win the Scottish Cup you’re doing awful well.

“If you’re looking to win something; you look to the league but this is another competition that we can look to as a squad to push on and win.

“It’s always tough when you play against the B teams.

“We’re not too sure of their players because we don’t face them every week.

“There are always a few surprises with the players you play against. We just look to go out and win every game so this will be no different.”

Chance to play ‘foreign’ opposition

Before any thoughts of silverware, Waddell says he and his teammates are eyeing up a potential clash with Welsh or Irish opposition.

Both Linfield and The New Saints have featured in European qualifiers this season and could pose a real test for the Links Park side.

“We were saying the other week, if we beat Killie and depending on other results, we have got a good chance of getting a trip to Ireland or Wales.

“You don’t play against those teams all the time.

“You want to play against the best teams you can. If you can play against them if would be brilliant.”

Mental health work

The former Dundee centre-back now works as a project officer for the Montrose Community Trust, where he is helping deliver mental health programmes.

Waddell has previously spoken of his own struggles with mental health but believes the family feel at within the Gable Endies dressing room allows everyone to be open.

“I’ve been project officer for about three years,” he said.

“Ever since I started, we always wanted to do a mental health programme.

“The aim of the programme itself is to help people but when you see it first-hand, it’s brilliant.

“I wouldn’t have spoken about things like that, when I was younger.

“The boys are all brilliant in our changing room.

“You can say anything you want and they are all there for each other.

“It’s really important because some people might not feel comfortable speaking to their close friends or family.

“It’s good to get things off your chest.”