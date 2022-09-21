Kerr Waddell reveals passion for mental health community work as Montrose ace eyes SPFL Trust Trophy success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kerr Waddell reveals passion for mental health community work as Montrose ace eyes SPFL Trust Trophy success

By Scott Lorimer
September 21 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 21 2022, 7.44pm
Kerr Waddell hopes to get his hands on the SPFL Trust Trophy at the end of the competition.
Montrose defender Kerr Waddell is eyeing up the SPFL Trust Trophy as the opportunity to get the first winner’s medal of his career.

The Gable Endies host a Kilmarnock B side on Saturday in the third round of the competition.

The 24-year-old believes the Challenge Cup will be a welcome distraction for his side and offers a new challenge to the league.

“The last time we won a bit of silverware was few years ago with the league,” he told the SPFL Trust Trophy podcast.

Kerr Waddell in action for Montrose.
“We’re out of one of the cups already and, being honest, if you want to win the Scottish Cup you’re doing awful well.

“If you’re looking to win something; you look to the league but this is another competition that we can look to as a squad to push on and win.

“It’s always tough when you play against the B teams.

“We’re not too sure of their players because we don’t face them every week.

“There are always a few surprises with the players you play against. We just look to go out and win every game so this will be no different.”

Chance to play ‘foreign’ opposition

Before any thoughts of silverware, Waddell says he and his teammates are eyeing up a potential clash with Welsh or Irish opposition.

Both Linfield and The New Saints have featured in European qualifiers this season and could pose a real test for the Links Park side.

Kerr Waddell, left, alongside Montrose Community Trust chief exec Peter Davidson and project manager Logan Cruickshank
“We were saying the other week, if we beat Killie and depending on other results, we have got a good chance of getting a trip to Ireland or Wales.

“You don’t play against those teams all the time.

“You want to play against the best teams you can. If you can play against them if would be brilliant.”

Mental health work

The former Dundee centre-back now works as a project officer for the Montrose Community Trust, where he is helping deliver mental health programmes.

Waddell has previously spoken of his own struggles with mental health but believes the family feel at within the Gable Endies dressing room allows everyone to be open.

“I’ve been project officer for about three years,” he said.

“Ever since I started, we always wanted to do a mental health programme.

Kerr Waddell has spoken previously of his battles with mental health.
“The aim of the programme itself is to help people but when you see it first-hand, it’s brilliant.

“I wouldn’t have spoken about things like that, when I was younger.

“The boys are all brilliant in our changing room.

“You can say anything you want and they are all there for each other.

“It’s really important because some people might not feel comfortable speaking to their close friends or family.

“It’s good to get things off your chest.”

