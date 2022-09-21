Jason Grant period dignity appointment was FOURTH by same Dundee and Angus college recruiter in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Jason Grant period dignity appointment was FOURTH by same Dundee and Angus college recruiter in three years

By The Courier News Team
September 21 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 21 2022, 5.39pm
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.

Jason Grant’s appointment as Tayside period dignity officer was the fourth time he had been given a job by a Dundee and Angus College recruiter.

The Courier’s Freedom of Information (FOI) inquiries confirmed one of the four-person Period Dignity Working Group who made the controversial hire – understood to be Katie Baxter – headhunted Mr Grant for numerous posts at the college.

He was appointed as a visiting lecturer in October 2019 before subsequently landing a fixed-term job as a sport and wellbeing officer in January 2020.

Eight months later, shortly after another stint as a visiting lecturer, he became a student wellbeing officer on a permanent contract.

Role number four – which made headlines across the world – was axed by the college earlier this month.

Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne campus.

For all of the jobs, the college’s learner engagement and community partnerships manager, Ms Baxter, was involved.

In response to our FOI questions, the college said no conflict of interest was reported by any member of the working group.

Job advert given limited exposure

It has also confirmed the job advert was listed on just one website — MyJobScotland.

That is despite the hiring panel previously declaring the post to be a “pioneering new role” designed to “end period poverty and reduce stigma”.

It was listed for a total of six working days from Friday June 10 to Sunday June 19 and interviews were held at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne Campus on Friday July 1.

Jason Grant.

We asked the college if it would like to comment on suggestions not enough time or exposure was given to the advert.

It has also been asked to respond to allegations Mr Grant was given preferential treatment during the recruitment process after we revealed he has been hired by the same manager on three other occasions since 2019.

Dundee and Angus College says it has no further comment to make.

Long-running saga over appointment

The period dignity officer appointment has become a long-running saga for the working group, which is made up of staff members from Perth College, councils in Dundee and Angus, and Dundee and Angus College.

The group, all of which are women, previously defended his appointment in the wake of criticism from the likes of Martina Navratilova and Judy Murray.

Mr Grant is taking legal action after being removed from the job.

It’s understood he will pursue claims under the Equality Act 2010, including a possible claim of sex discrimination.

We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled
0
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Thieves steal two cars from Dundee property then abandon one on housing estate
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College –…
0
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity…
0
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Man brandishing mallet confronts Dundee University strikers on picket line
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
WATCH: Dundee pupils perform Sweet Caroline at High School music gathering
0
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Ex-Dundee councillor fought back tears just feet from King Charles at Queen's funeral
0
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Kelman Mearns: Former Dundee businessman dies aged 93
0
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Why military jets are circling skies above Tayside and Fife
0

More from The Courier

Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
Jason Grant (second from right) in promotional pics released by D&A College.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks