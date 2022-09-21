Jason Grant period dignity appointment was FOURTH by same Dundee and Angus college recruiter in three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Grant’s appointment as Tayside period dignity officer was the fourth time he had been given a job by a Dundee and Angus College recruiter.

The Courier’s Freedom of Information (FOI) inquiries confirmed one of the four-person Period Dignity Working Group who made the controversial hire – understood to be Katie Baxter – headhunted Mr Grant for numerous posts at the college.

He was appointed as a visiting lecturer in October 2019 before subsequently landing a fixed-term job as a sport and wellbeing officer in January 2020.

Eight months later, shortly after another stint as a visiting lecturer, he became a student wellbeing officer on a permanent contract.

Role number four – which made headlines across the world – was axed by the college earlier this month.

For all of the jobs, the college’s learner engagement and community partnerships manager, Ms Baxter, was involved.

In response to our FOI questions, the college said no conflict of interest was reported by any member of the working group.

Job advert given limited exposure

It has also confirmed the job advert was listed on just one website — MyJobScotland.

That is despite the hiring panel previously declaring the post to be a “pioneering new role” designed to “end period poverty and reduce stigma”.

It was listed for a total of six working days from Friday June 10 to Sunday June 19 and interviews were held at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne Campus on Friday July 1.

We asked the college if it would like to comment on suggestions not enough time or exposure was given to the advert.

It has also been asked to respond to allegations Mr Grant was given preferential treatment during the recruitment process after we revealed he has been hired by the same manager on three other occasions since 2019.

Dundee and Angus College says it has no further comment to make.

Long-running saga over appointment

The period dignity officer appointment has become a long-running saga for the working group, which is made up of staff members from Perth College, councils in Dundee and Angus, and Dundee and Angus College.

The group, all of which are women, previously defended his appointment in the wake of criticism from the likes of Martina Navratilova and Judy Murray.

Mr Grant is taking legal action after being removed from the job.

It’s understood he will pursue claims under the Equality Act 2010, including a possible claim of sex discrimination.