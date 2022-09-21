Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity officer job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity officer job

By The Courier News Team
September 21 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 21 2022, 5.37pm
Dundee and Angus College.
Dundee and Angus College.

Dundee and Angus College has refused to reveal how many people were interviewed for the role of Tayside period dignity officer despite concerns over the recruitment process.

The organisation has been embroiled in controversy after being involved in choosing a man for the post — Jason Grant.

His appointment sparked outrage, with critics — including tennis legend Martina Navratilova — adamant the job should have been given to a woman.

Freedom of information request

The Courier asked a series of questions under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation in an attempt to provide further details about recruitment for the taxpayer-funded post.

But the college snubbed the chance to address key issues, including the number of people who applied and how many candidates were interviewed.

They also refused to give a breakdown of the gender of applicants or those interviewed.

In its response, officials said: “We consider that the information you have requested is… due to the low number of applicants involved, is exempt from disclosure under Section 38 (1) (b) of FOISA (Freedom of Information Scotland Act).

Jason Grant (second from right) in a promotional picture released by the working group.

“This is because it is likely that individuals may be identifiable from the information you have requested and the disclosure of this information would therefore contravene the Data Protection Act (2018) and the UK GDPR.”

We then asked Dundee and Angus College to explain how answering these questions could be a GDPR breach but there was no response.

The college has also faced allegations Mr Grant was given preferential treatment during the recruitment process.

And for the first time, in an answer to our FOI question, the college revealed staff member Katie Baxter – one fourth of the Period Dignity Working Group which made the appointment – had hired Mr Grant for three previous roles.

Dundee and Angus College's Arbroath campus.

Mr Grant has since left his post after the college axed the new role, citing “threats and abuse levelled at individuals”.

However the Dundonian has decided to take legal action, claiming he was mistreated, with his lawyer claiming his client only found out his job had been binned in the press.

Employment law specialist Ryan Russell, of MML Legal, is representing Mr Grant and he claims the ex-college employee has been hung out to dry by the working group.

He said: “Let it be known that my client was removed from his role and did not leave.

“A very public landmark appointment was to be the beginning of an exciting new chapter for all concerned. The reality has been poster boy to fall guy in a matter of weeks.”

Dundee and Angus College says it has no further comment to make.

We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said

