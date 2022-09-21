We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said

By The Courier News Team
September 21 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 21 2022, 5.31pm
Dundee and Angus College are in the spotlight.
Dundee and Angus College are in the spotlight.

The Tayside period dignity controversy that erupted after Jason Grant’s appointment has prompted questions about transparency, decision-making and accountability around the use of public funds.

In a search for answers, The Courier submitted 13 questions to Dundee and Angus College in relation to the recruitment process for the pioneering role.

The college answered seven, responded to one and refused to answer five.

Jason Grant's appointment made headlines across the world.
Jason Grant's appointment made headlines across the world.

In relation to the unanswered questions, they said: “We consider that the information you have requested in parts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7 of your request – due to the low number of applicants involved – is exempt from disclosure under Section 38 (1) (b) of the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002.

“This is because it is likely that individuals may be identifiable from the information you have requested and the disclosure of this information would therefore contravene the Data Protection Act (2018) and the UK GDPR.”

1 – How many people applied for the role of period dignity officer?

DIDN’T ANSWER.

2 – In the context of applications for the role, what was the gender breakdown?

DIDN’T ANSWER.

3 – How many people were interviewed for the role of period dignity officer?

DIDN’T ANSWER.

4 – What was the criteria for selection to be interviewed for the role of period dignity officer?

ANSWER: The Job Description and Person Specification provide the criteria applied.

5 – Of those interviewed for the position, can you tell us how many were male, how many were female, how many identified as neither male nor female, and how many preferred not to specify their gender?

DIDN’T ANSWER.

6 – Did formal interviews for this position take place and, if so, where and when did they take place?

ANSWER: Interviews were held at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne Campus on Friday July 1.

7 – Who was on the interview panel for the position of period dignity officer?

DIDN’T ANSWER.

8 – Was this interview panel consistent for every interviewee?

ANSWER: Yes.

9 – During the recruitment process, did any member of the panel highlight a potential conflict of interest with any candidate?

ANSWER: No.

10 – Has any member of the Period Dignity Working group appointed Jason Grant to previous roles/a previous role at Dundee and Angus College? If so, what positions were these and when was he appointed for each?

ANSWER: Yes – Visiting Lecturer (supply), October 2019 and July 2020; Sport and Wellbeing Officer (fixed-term) – January 2020; Student Wellbeing Officer (permanent) – August 2020.

11 – Please forward copies of all correspondence (electronic or otherwise) between all members of the Period Dignity Working group and interview panel relating to the recruitment of the role of period dignity officer.

RESPONSE: This is not a valid request for information under FOISA. The Act confers the right to request information, but not to request copies of documents which you think may contain information you are looking for.

Note: In a separate FOI question, The Courier asked the Scottish Government for copies of all communications this year involving ministers and/or officials in which there is discussion of the recruitment and/or subsequent appointment of a period dignity officer for Tayside.

They said: “The Scottish Government does not have the information you have asked for because we did not have any involvement in this appointment and therefore do not hold any information on the recruitment or appointment.

“This is a formal notice under section 17(1) of FOISA that the Scottish Government does not have the information you have requested.

“We understand that this appointment was conducted through Tayside Period Dignity Working Group.”

12 – Where was the vacant role of period dignity officer advertised? Please name each website.

ANSWER: My Job Scotland.

13 – How much did the Period Dignity Working Group/Scottish Government spend on the services of Grainger PR for the appointment of the role and subsequent media coverage?

ANSWER: £0.

Note: The Courier has resubmitted this question to ask ‘How much did Dundee and Angus College spend on the services of Grainger PR for the appointment of the role and subsequent media coverage?’.

