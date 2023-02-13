Works starts on £170k programme to fix faulty Angus school speeding signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Works starts on £170k programme to fix faulty Angus school speeding signs

By Graham Brown
February 13 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 13 2023, 6.16am
Angus scrutiny committee chairman Craig Fotheringham highlighted the issues around school safety signs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus scrutiny committee chairman Craig Fotheringham highlighted the issues around school safety signs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A £170,000 programme is underway to replace safety signs outside Angus schools which have flashed round-the-clock for more than 18 months.

The six-figure project will begin today and is due to be completed by the end of March.

And it follows complaints which revealed a host of 20mph and school safety signs across the county have been on the blink.

But a councillor who highlighted the issue says he can’t understand why the upgrade plans weren’t revealed when he tackled officials over the issue earlier this month.

Reports of speed warning signs flashing 24 hours a day or at the wrong time have been frequently raised by local parents in recent years.

At the latest meeting of Angus Council’s scrutiny committee, Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Craig Fotheringham said he was aware of at least five schools where there was a problem.

Those were in his own ward and other locations including Forfar.

Mr Fotheringham, who chairs the scrutiny body, said he’d raised the problem of lights flashing 24/7 at Grange Primary in Monifieth back in 2021.

Tayside Contracts bosses told him they were aware of the issues.

But the spotlight on the problem revealed it to be widespread across Angus after parents in other areas said their signs were also faulty.

Strathmore primary Forfar school safety sign
New units will be programmable remotely. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What will the work involve?

The council say all of the ‘20 When Lights Flash’ signs in Angus will be replaced.

And the programme will involve associated advance warning signs related to the reduced speed limit.

A number of smaller twin amber units will also be replaced if they are within a school 20mph zone, such as side streets.

The overall project will involve:

  • 90 large 20 signs
  • 19 advance warning signs.
  • 44 side road units

Angus total – 153.

“These new units run on timers and can be programmed remotely,” said the council.

Councillor’s welcome

Mr Fotheringham said: “Last December I was made aware a replacement programme was to be undertaken, but not the precise details or a starting date.

“I’m therefore surprised, when I raised the issue of the faulty units within my own ward at scrutiny and audit with senior management of Tayside Contracts that they didn’t provide the information about the replacement programme.

“Since raising the issue, several other councillors have told me faulty lighting units are an Angus-wide problem.

“They have either been flashing 24/7 or not working at all.

“And in many cases this has been going on for a long time.

Craig Fotheringham
Councillor Fotheringham at Forfar’s Strathmore Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“If this hadn’t been highlighted through The Courier I wonder when elected members would have been given details about the replacement programme.

“At least then we could have shared that information with constituents who have repeatedly raised the issue.

“However, I’m delighted to hear work is starting now.

“Let’s hope it resolves all of the problems we’ve had with these lights.”

