Works starts on £170k programme to fix faulty Angus school speeding signs

A £170,000 programme is underway to replace safety signs outside Angus schools which have flashed round-the-clock for more than 18 months.

The six-figure project will begin today and is due to be completed by the end of March.

And it follows complaints which revealed a host of 20mph and school safety signs across the county have been on the blink.

But a councillor who highlighted the issue says he can’t understand why the upgrade plans weren’t revealed when he tackled officials over the issue earlier this month.

Reports of speed warning signs flashing 24 hours a day or at the wrong time have been frequently raised by local parents in recent years.

At the latest meeting of Angus Council’s scrutiny committee, Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Craig Fotheringham said he was aware of at least five schools where there was a problem.

Those were in his own ward and other locations including Forfar.

Mr Fotheringham, who chairs the scrutiny body, said he’d raised the problem of lights flashing 24/7 at Grange Primary in Monifieth back in 2021.

Tayside Contracts bosses told him they were aware of the issues.

But the spotlight on the problem revealed it to be widespread across Angus after parents in other areas said their signs were also faulty.

What will the work involve?

The council say all of the ‘20 When Lights Flash’ signs in Angus will be replaced.

And the programme will involve associated advance warning signs related to the reduced speed limit.

A number of smaller twin amber units will also be replaced if they are within a school 20mph zone, such as side streets.

The overall project will involve:

90 large 20 signs

19 advance warning signs.

44 side road units

Angus total – 153.

“These new units run on timers and can be programmed remotely,” said the council.

Councillor’s welcome

Mr Fotheringham said: “Last December I was made aware a replacement programme was to be undertaken, but not the precise details or a starting date.

“I’m therefore surprised, when I raised the issue of the faulty units within my own ward at scrutiny and audit with senior management of Tayside Contracts that they didn’t provide the information about the replacement programme.

“Since raising the issue, several other councillors have told me faulty lighting units are an Angus-wide problem.

“They have either been flashing 24/7 or not working at all.

“And in many cases this has been going on for a long time.

“If this hadn’t been highlighted through The Courier I wonder when elected members would have been given details about the replacement programme.

“At least then we could have shared that information with constituents who have repeatedly raised the issue.

“However, I’m delighted to hear work is starting now.

“Let’s hope it resolves all of the problems we’ve had with these lights.”