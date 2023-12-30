Prankster leaves Mariah Carey at Perth nativity scene – just days after Baby Jesus figure returned

A prankster has left people in hysterics after leaving a cut-out of Mariah Carey at a Perth nativity scene.

The American singer, whose hits include the beloved holiday anthem, All I Want For Christmas, was discovered outside St John’s Kirk on Saturday.

It’s been quite a few days for the congregation at the church following the theft of a Baby Jesus figurine.

Perspex screening at the nativity was smashed on Christmas Eve before the figure was taken.

Bill Wilson, the church’s clerk, called on whoever stole it to “do the right thing” before the Holy Child was returned.

‘Glad to see we still have a sense of humour’

An anonymous passer-by said the arrival of Mariah Carey was “too funny” after taking a picture of the star in the hay.

She said: “It was all very amusing.

“The rest of the figures had been removed and Mariah Carey was lying there.

“When I saw it, I actually heard someone singing All I Want For Christmas.

“I’m glad to see we still have a sense of humour.”

In 2016 three teenagers were charged in connection with the theft of a Baby Jesus life-size doll and lamb from the nativity.