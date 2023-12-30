Prankster leaves Mariah Carey at Perth nativity scene – just days after Baby Jesus figure returned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Prankster leaves Mariah Carey at Perth nativity scene – just days after Baby Jesus figure returned

The life-size cut-out of the 'Queen of Christmas' was discovered on Saturday morning.

By James Simpson
The Mariah Carey cut-out was found outside St John's Kirk. Image: Phil Hannah (St John's Kirk)/Supplied
The Mariah Carey cut-out was found outside St John's Kirk. Image: Phil Hannah (St John's Kirk)/Supplied

A prankster has left people in hysterics after leaving a cut-out of Mariah Carey at a Perth nativity scene.

The American singer, whose hits include the beloved holiday anthem, All I Want For Christmas, was discovered outside St John’s Kirk on Saturday.

It’s been quite a few days for the congregation at the church following the theft of a Baby Jesus figurine.

Perspex screening at the nativity was smashed on Christmas Eve before the figure was taken.

The nativity scene outside St John's Kirk in Perth
The nativity scene has returned to its full complement. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Bill Wilson, the church’s clerk, called on whoever stole it to “do the right thing”  before the Holy Child was returned.

‘Glad to see we still have a sense of humour’

An anonymous passer-by said the arrival of Mariah Carey was “too funny” after taking a picture of the star in the hay.

Mariah Carey discovered in Perth nativity scene. Image: Supplied

She said: “It was all very amusing.

“The rest of the figures had been removed and Mariah Carey was lying there.

“When I saw it, I actually heard someone singing All I Want For Christmas.

“I’m glad to see we still have a sense of humour.”

In 2016 three teenagers were charged in connection with the theft of a Baby Jesus life-size doll and lamb from the nativity.

