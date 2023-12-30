Police hunting hit-and-run driver after Dundee crash

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver who drove off after a crash in Dundee.

The incident happened at Gillburn Road and Strathmartine Road early on Friday morning after two cars collided.

One of the drivers stopped but the other took off down Camperdown Road.

The driver who stopped was not injured but his vehicle was damaged.

It is believed the other car must also have been damaged in the crash.

Police appeal for information

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Dundee are appealing for information to help in tracing a vehicle which failed to stop following a crash.

“The incident happened at the junction of Gillburn Road and Strathmartine Road between 7.05am and 7.10am on Friday, December 29.

“The crash involved two cars, a white Hyundai i10 and a white or silver hatchback car.

“The driver of the Hyundai stopped at the scene and contacted police. The driver of the other vehicle did not stop but will have sustained damage to the rear of the driver’s side.

“It left the area down Camperdown Road.”

The spokesperson added: “The driver of the Hyundai was not injured and recovery was arranged for his vehicle.

“The driver of the second car, or any witnesses to the crash, are urged to contact police as soon as possible via 101 and quote incident number 0555 of 29 December 2023.”