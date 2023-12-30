Police probe unexplained sudden death of woman in Kirriemuir on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of woman in Kirriemuir on Christmas Eve

Police are carrying out inquiries after the unexplained death of the woman in the Angus town on Christmas Eve

By Lindsey Hamilton
sudden death Kirriemuir
Prosen Road, Kirriemuir. Image: Lindsey Hamilton, DC Thomson.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 40-year-old woman in Kirriemuir on Christmas Eve.

The body of the woman, who has not been named, was discovered in a house in the town’s Prosen Road.

Her death is said to be unexplained but it is not thought to be suspicious.

Death ‘unexplained’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Sunday December 24, officers were called to a report of the sudden death of a 40-year-old woman at a property on Prosen Road, Kirriemuir.

“The death is being treated as unexplained however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An eye-witness said: “I saw an ambulance and police cars outside the house in Prosen Road on Christmas Eve.

“I later heard that someone had died.

“It’s a tragedy for someone so young to die at any time but it’s particularly sad for her family that she has passed away on Christmas Eve.

“I feel so sorry for them.”

 

 

