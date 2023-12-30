Police probe unexplained sudden death of woman in Kirriemuir on Christmas Eve

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 40-year-old woman in Kirriemuir on Christmas Eve.

The body of the woman, who has not been named, was discovered in a house in the town’s Prosen Road.

Her death is said to be unexplained but it is not thought to be suspicious.

Death ‘unexplained’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Sunday December 24, officers were called to a report of the sudden death of a 40-year-old woman at a property on Prosen Road, Kirriemuir.

“The death is being treated as unexplained however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An eye-witness said: “I saw an ambulance and police cars outside the house in Prosen Road on Christmas Eve.

“I later heard that someone had died.

“It’s a tragedy for someone so young to die at any time but it’s particularly sad for her family that she has passed away on Christmas Eve.

“I feel so sorry for them.”