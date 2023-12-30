Motorists facing delays after collision on A9 in south Perthshire

Motorists were facing delays on the A9 after a collision in south Perthshire.

The incident happened on the northbound lane, near Greenloaning, at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

Traffic Scotland were advising motorists they may face 20 minute delays as result of the incident.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Motorists were also facing 10 minute delays southbound.

Although congestion is easing drivers are being urged to approach the area with care.

It comes as the Met Office issued a weather warning for more rain and snow just days after Storm Gerrit.

Parts of Tayside and Fife have already seen periods of sleet and snow on Saturday.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.