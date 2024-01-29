Four men charged over break-ins in Arbroath, Monifieth and Edzell

Four men have been charged over a series of break-ins across Angus.

Premises in Arbroath, Monifieth and Edzell have been targeted this month.

Police say a 36-year-old man is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with a break-in on High Street in Arbroath on Sunday January 21.

The same man has also been charged in connection with a break-in at another premises on High Street on Saturday, along with a series of alleged shopliftings and attempted thefts at various shops in the town on the same day.

‘Housebreaking and theft causes misery’

Meanwhile , a 35-year-old man is also due in court in connection with thefts in Edzell on January 13 and 14 – including the alleged theft of a vehicle and bank cards.

It comes after two men, aged 40 and 32, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court last Wednesday after being charged in connection with a break-in and theft at a lock-up garage on Princes Street in Monifieth, in the early hours of that day.

Detective Sergeant Colin Watson said: “Housebreaking and theft causes misery and a financial loss to the victims.

“This kind of criminal activity will not be tolerated and we will continue to work to apprehend those responsible.”