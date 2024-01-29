Four men charged over break-ins in Arbroath, Monifieth and Edzell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four men charged over break-ins in Arbroath, Monifieth and Edzell

One man is also accused of a series of shopliftings and attempted thefts at shops in Arbroath.

By Bryan Copland
High Street in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Four men have been charged over a series of break-ins across Angus.

Premises in Arbroath, Monifieth and Edzell have been targeted this month.

Police say a 36-year-old man is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with a break-in on High Street in Arbroath on Sunday January 21.

The same man has also been charged in connection with a break-in at another premises on High Street on Saturday, along with a series of alleged shopliftings and attempted thefts at various shops in the town on the same day.

‘Housebreaking and theft causes misery’

Meanwhile , a 35-year-old man is also due in court in connection with thefts in Edzell on January 13 and 14 – including the alleged theft of a vehicle and bank cards.

It comes after two men, aged 40 and 32, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court last Wednesday after being charged in connection with a break-in and theft at a lock-up garage on Princes Street in Monifieth, in the early hours of that day.

Detective Sergeant Colin Watson said: “Housebreaking and theft causes misery and a financial loss to the victims.

“This kind of criminal activity will not be tolerated and we will continue to work to apprehend those responsible.”

