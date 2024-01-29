Army officer’s career at ‘inglorious end’ for Dundee petrol bomb threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Army officer’s career at ‘inglorious end’ for Dundee petrol bomb threats

Peter Udall was found guilty of driving 350 miles to Dundee to make chilling threats to colleagues.

By Gordon Currie
Peter Udall was found guilty.

A British Army officer’s career lies in tatters after he secretly undertook a 650-mile trip to issue death threats to unsuspecting colleagues.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Peter Udall drove from Nottingham to Dundee to slash the tyres of two cars and leave anonymous notes about petrol bombing the family homes of two ex-colleagues.

Military veteran Udall has served more than 20 years in the army but his lawyer said his career had come to an “inglorious end” after he was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray found Udall guilty of four charges, fined him £2,000 and said the episode would ruin his reputation and career.

Petrol through letterbox threat

The court heard how Udall had worked alongside Squadron Sergeant Major Ben Mancey and reservist Lesley Bayne in the Dundee-based 2Signals Squadron for around 18 months.

They both told the court they were deeply concerned to find their cars had been targeted overnight by a mystery slasher who left identical “death threats” pinned to their windscreens.

The notes, on folded A4 paper inside a polypocket, read: “Next time it will be petrol through your f***ing letterbox, closely followed by a burning match. Don’t f**k with me you c**t.”

Peter Udall drove to Dundee to threaten his victims.

Mrs Bayne, 55, said: “I do remember there was a death threat to torch my house.

“It was a bit surreal. I couldn’t think why anybody would want to put a note on my car.

“My first instinct that it was mistaken identity and they had got the wrong house.

“There was deliberate damage to my car. I’m 100% clear it was linked to the note.”

Sinister new year message

Mr Mancey told the trial his wife was extremely concerned by the death threat and said it caused the family to move home a few months later.

Neither she nor Mr Mancey, from York, had any idea who was behind the threat, until they became suspicious when Udall sent them a bizarre message on New Year’s Day 2022.

The WhatsApp contained a meme of Jack Nicholson in horror film The Shining and said: “If at any time in 2020 or 2021 I annoyed or offended you, or p***ed you off, suck it up fruitcake as 2022 isn’t going to be any different.”

Jack Nicholson in The Shining
Udall sent a new year message featuring Jack Nicholson in The Shining.

When he sent a follow up message to Mr Mancey which just said “tyres” it led the victims to link Udall to the original threats and vandalism two months earlier.

Quizzed about what the “tyres” message meant, Udall told the court he and Mr Mancey were keen cyclists and he was seeking his advice about equipment.

Mr Mancey said he had an “amicable” relationship with Udall but could not remember having a conversation about cycling.

He said the message was the first contact he had had from his former colleague in months.

Message was ‘a joke’

Financial controller Mrs Bayne, from Tayport, told the trial she had a “strained” working relationship with Udall, as she felt he had been “promoted beyond his abilities.”

She said high command were aware of concerns about his work.

A police investigation discovered Udall had driven his VW Transporter camper van from his home in the Midlands to Dundee.

He had spent just 30 minutes in the city before returning home.

When asked if he had undertaken the journey to vandalise the victims’ cars, he claimed he had carried out the 12-hour round trip to deal with stress.

Udall, of the 7th Light Mechanised Brigade, said of the sinister new year message: “I meant it as a joke, a bit of dark humour.

“We in the armed forces are renowned for having a bit of a dark sense of humour.

“It was sent to about 50 people, just to wish everybody a happy new year.”

Fiscal depute Carrie-Ann McKenzie asked him: “Did you do this journey for the sole purpose of vandalising these vehicles? It was you, wasn’t it?”

Udall said: “With all due respect, I have served 23 years.

“If you seriously believe I will put that, my pension and the safety of my family at risk by carrying out stupid and reckless acts of criminality, think again.”

‘Overwhelming’ evidence

Sheriff Murray said the evidence was “overwhelming” against Udall and convicted him.

He said: “Often circumstantial cases are more compelling than when direct evidence is involved and I have no hesitation here at all in finding you guilty.

“I accept there were stressful factors in your life at the time.

“Nonetheless, the witnesses gave evidence that the threats and notes were significant to them.

“However, you have no previous convictions and there will be very significant financial and reputational consequence for the rest of your life.

“There is little point prolonging this with reports, and as you have money coming your way shortly I am content to hit your pocket hard.”

Cleared of system mis-use

Udall, 40, from Newark, was found guilty of two charges of slashing the tyres of two cars belonging to Mr Mancey and Mrs Bayne on  November 4 or 5 2021.

He was found guilty of two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour by leaving a threatening message on the windscreens of both vehicles.

He was cleared of a fifth charge of using the army’s IT system – Sharepoint – without consent to find the home addresses of his former colleagues.

Sheriff Murray said he had to clear him after hearing the army had mistakenly left the system partially open to all military personnel.

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “His army career is now at a rather inglorious end.

“He is looking for a similar position, such as security, but the existence of this conviction will cause him difficulty.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

