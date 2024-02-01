Montrose bakery closes after 25 years having failed to recover from lockdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose bakery closes after 25 years having failed to recover from lockdowns

Goodfellow & Steven also criticised the growth in out-of-town shopping.

By James Simpson
The Montrose branch of Goodfellow & Steven.
The Montrose branch of Goodfellow & Steven is now closed. Image: Google Street View

A Montrose bakery has closed it doors after serving the local community for nearly 25 years.

Goodfellow & Steven closed its High Street branch on Saturday after years of downward trade.

Martin Goodfellow, sales and marketing director for the company, said the outlet had failed to recover from the Covid lockdowns.

A rise in energy prices was among other factors, and customers’ shopping habits had also changed over the years.

Martin Goodfellow with samples of the Dundee cake that they sell.

He told The Courier that the closure was not a reflection on the dedicated staff who had been “fantastic” for the store.

He said: “The shop has not recovered in the way other parts of the business have after Covid.

“We’ll still be serving our customers in Montrose through wholesale products in local Scotmid stores.

“Energy costs had trebled at the store and the reality was the shop was losing money.

“This was in no way a reflection on the staff who have been fantastic for the store over the years.”

Closure of Goodfellow & Steven in Montrose a ‘sad state of affairs’

Martin said the closure of the store on Saturday was a “well-told story”.

He added: “When I look to one end of the High Street in Montrose I see closed shops and numerous for-let signs.

“It’s a sad state of affairs and I have to question the planning decisions in allowing various out-of-town stores to open.

“It’s killed the viability of the high street but this is a well-told story now.

“You can’t feasibly pass all these rising costs onto your customers’ pockets.

“Every sector is feeling this at the moment.

“We are so appreciative of our customers and the staff who represented this store.

“It was no longer viable for the business to work on the High Street.”

Goodfellow & Steven closed its Albert Street branch in Dundee last year after serving the local community for 45 years.

