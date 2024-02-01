Montrose bakery closes after 25 years having failed to recover from lockdowns

A Montrose bakery has closed it doors after serving the local community for nearly 25 years.

Goodfellow & Steven closed its High Street branch on Saturday after years of downward trade.

Martin Goodfellow, sales and marketing director for the company, said the outlet had failed to recover from the Covid lockdowns.

A rise in energy prices was among other factors, and customers’ shopping habits had also changed over the years.

He told The Courier that the closure was not a reflection on the dedicated staff who had been “fantastic” for the store.

He said: “The shop has not recovered in the way other parts of the business have after Covid.

“We’ll still be serving our customers in Montrose through wholesale products in local Scotmid stores.

“Energy costs had trebled at the store and the reality was the shop was losing money.

“This was in no way a reflection on the staff who have been fantastic for the store over the years.”

Closure of Goodfellow & Steven in Montrose a ‘sad state of affairs’

Martin said the closure of the store on Saturday was a “well-told story”.

He added: “When I look to one end of the High Street in Montrose I see closed shops and numerous for-let signs.

“It’s a sad state of affairs and I have to question the planning decisions in allowing various out-of-town stores to open.

“It’s killed the viability of the high street but this is a well-told story now.

“You can’t feasibly pass all these rising costs onto your customers’ pockets.

“Every sector is feeling this at the moment.

“We are so appreciative of our customers and the staff who represented this store.

“It was no longer viable for the business to work on the High Street.”

Goodfellow & Steven closed its Albert Street branch in Dundee last year after serving the local community for 45 years.