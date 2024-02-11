HMS Montrose bell arrives ‘home’ as Royal Navy prepares to recycle old warship

Important pieces of HMS Montrose have gone on permanent display in her namesake town after the 30-year-old warship sailed into retirement.

At a ceremony in Montrose museum, local naval veteran David Moxey watched with pride as the ship’s bell and nameplate were among artefacts unveiled as additions to the local collection.

Former leading radio operator David set the wheels in motion for the items to come to Angus on long-term loan.

He contacted Angus MP Dave Doogan after the Type 23 frigate’s final visit to the port last year.

She was on her final sailing to Portsmouth for decommissioning.

Fond farewell

Many locals took the opportunity to board for a final tour.

The 4,950-tonne warship was named afrter the Duke of Montrose.

After arriving into service in 1992, Montrose visited her namesake port a number of times and the area forged a strong affiliation with the ship and her crew.

The Duke-class ship was launched at Yarrow shipbuilders on the Clyde.

VIP guests at the event included Brigadier Andrew Muddiman, Royal Navy Regional Commander in Scotland and RN Commander Morgan MacDonald.

Brigadier Muddiman spoke of his pride in the items going on show in the town.

The ship’s bell is particularly symbolic.

Its inside rim is engraved with the names and birth dates of crew members’ children who were baptised using it as a christening font, in keeping with naval tradition.

The vessel is one of four retired warships offered for recycling by the Royal Navy.

Montrose covered more than 425,000 nautical miles during its operational lifetime.

The ship and her 200-strong crew signed off with a 40-month deployment in Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

During the security role it was involved in narcotics-busting operations totalling £80 million worth of hashish, heroin and crystal meth.