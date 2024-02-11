HMS Montrose bell arrives ‘home’ as Royal Navy prepares to recycle old warship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HMS Montrose bell arrives ‘home’ as Royal Navy prepares to recycle old warship

Montrose Museum has added items from the Type 23 frigate to its display around the vessel named after the Duke of Montrose.

By Graham Brown
Local naval veteran David Moxey with the HMS Montrose display. Image: Paul Reid
Local naval veteran David Moxey with the HMS Montrose display. Image: Paul Reid

Important pieces of HMS Montrose have gone on permanent display in her namesake town after the 30-year-old warship sailed into retirement.

At a ceremony in Montrose museum, local naval veteran David Moxey watched with pride as the ship’s bell and nameplate were among artefacts unveiled as additions to the local collection.

Former leading radio operator David set the wheels in motion for the items to come to Angus on long-term loan.

HMS Montrose display at town museum.
The frigate’s kickplate is part of the Montrose museum display. Image: Paul Reid

He contacted Angus MP Dave Doogan after the Type 23 frigate’s final visit to the port last year.

She was on her final sailing to Portsmouth for decommissioning.

Fond farewell

Many locals took the opportunity to board for a final tour.

The 4,950-tonne warship was named afrter the Duke of Montrose.

After arriving into service in 1992, Montrose visited her namesake port a number of times and the area forged a strong affiliation with the ship and her crew.

HMS Montrose final visit.
Locals lined the approach to Montrose port for the ship’s final visit. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Duke-class ship was launched at Yarrow shipbuilders on the Clyde.

VIP guests at the event included Brigadier Andrew Muddiman, Royal Navy Regional Commander in Scotland and RN Commander Morgan MacDonald.

Brigadier Muddiman spoke of his pride in the items going on show in the town.

HMS Montrose display at town museum.
David Moxey, Commander Morgan MacDonald and Brigadier Andrew Muddiman at the display unveiling. Image: Paul Reid

The ship’s bell is particularly symbolic.

Its inside rim is engraved with the names and birth dates of crew members’ children who were baptised using it as a christening font, in keeping with naval tradition.

The vessel is one of four retired warships offered for recycling by the Royal Navy.

HMS Montrose ship's bell
The ship’s bell. Image: Paul Reid

Montrose covered more than 425,000 nautical miles during its operational lifetime.

The ship and her 200-strong crew signed off with a 40-month deployment in Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

During the security role it was involved in narcotics-busting operations totalling £80 million worth of hashish, heroin and crystal meth.

