Man, 24, appears in court following alleged Kirriemuir rape

A man has appeared in court in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in Kirriemuir.

The incident happened in the Glamis Road area of the town on Thursday.

A 24-year-old man appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with the incident.

Eye-witnesses report seeing significant police activity in the area for a couple of days.

Police: ‘Serious sexual assault’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault of a woman in the Glamis Road area of Kirriemuir on Thursday, March 7.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, March 8.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An eye-witness said: “I have seen police sitting outside a house in the area for a couple of days.

“I also saw forensic officers in white suits going in and out of the house.”

“It definitely looked like something very serious had happened.

“I hope everyone is ok.”

Another said: “I saw police sitting in the street for a couple of days.

“I saw them at the doors of a house.”