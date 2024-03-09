Police hunt flasher who exposed himself to members of the public in Auchterarder

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to members of the public in Auchterarder.

The incident happened in the Provost Walk and Kincardine Road area of the town on March 4.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information after an incident of indecent exposure in Auchterarder.

“Around 10am on Monday, March 4, officers received a report of a man exposing himself to members of the public in the Provost Walk and Kincardine Road area of Auchterarder.

Description of man sought by police

“The male suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black woolly hat with a grey band around, a black rain jacket, black washed-out jeans and dark footwear.”

Constable Thomas Mackie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been in the area at the time to please make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1119 of 4 March. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.