Teenagers charged after Forfar store broken into for second time in 3 days

Three teenagers have been charged after a Forfar store was broken into for the second time in just three days.

Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street was targeted on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.25am after members of the public raised the alarm.

Three youths – aged 15, 15 and 16 – were charged in connection with the alleged incident.

It comes after police were at the scene on Wednesday in relation to another break-in at the shop.

Police Scotland confirmed two youths – aged 15 – have also been charged in connection with that incident.

Store closure

The store has been temporarily closed since last year, due to an issue with the roof.

A spokesman for the business said the recent incidents have been “distressing” as they vowed to reopen the shop soon.

He said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who contacted the police on both occasions.

“It has been distressing that we’ve had two incident in recent days.

“We are working to carryout the necessary repairs to reopen soon.”

Police said reports have been sent to the “relevant authority” as part of their inquires.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 2.25am on Saturday, March 9, 2024, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Market Street, Forfar.

“Three male youths aged 16, 15 and 15 have been arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.

“Property stolen from these premises has been recovered.”

She added: “Around 7.25am on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Market Street, Forfar.

“Two male youths both aged 15 have been charged in connection and a report has been sent to the relevant authority.”