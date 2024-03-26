Newtyle school pupils leading the way on two wheels with their cycle bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newtyle school pupils leading the way on two wheels with their cycle bus

Newtyle primary youngsters have been pioneering a new active travel approach to the school commute in a Ride, Stride and Thrive initiative.

By Graham Brown
The cycle bus on the morning run through Newtyle. Image: Paul Reid
The cycle bus on the morning run through Newtyle. Image: Paul Reid

Newtyle primary pupils have got on board a bike bus it’s hoped could roll out as a safe and healthy commute for kids across Angus.

The youngsters have piloted a cycle bus in the village which has proved to be a runaway success.

And those behind the scheme hope funding can be found to keep it going – and expand to other schools.

Newtyle primary school cycle bus.
Newtyle cycle bus on one of its stops in the village. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Cycle Hub, Angus Council and Smarter Choices, Smarter Places backed the project.

It is part of a Ride, Stride & Thrive initiative aimed at encouraging youngsters to walk or cycle to school.

Weekly cycle bus proved popular

Angus and Dundee Cycle Hub development officer Kirsty Baxter said Newtyle pupils and parents got right behind the idea.

“We launched the cycle bus at Newtyle on Mondays and it’s been really popular,” said Kirsty.

Around 20 youngsters regularly joined the cycle bus.

It operates on a set route, with timetabled stops along the way.

“We always have at least three qualified leaders from the hub there, but parents have also been involved,” added Kirsty.

Newtyle primary school cycle bus.
Safely arriving at the school gates. Image: Paul Reid
Newtyle primary school bike bus initiative.
Newtyle youngsters joined the cycle bus in numbers. Image: Paul Reid

“The best way to make this sustainable is to get parents involved.

“We really hope we can keep it going.

“There is a big push towards active travel

Newtyle is among a growing number of Angus schools to be traffic-free zones at the start and end of the day.

Newtyle school cycle bus.
The cycle bus heads through Newtyle. Image: Paul Reid
Newtyle primary school active travel cycle bus.
Negotiating one of the bends in Newtyle. Image: Paul Reid

But while the cycle bus has a relatively easy ride on the quiet streets in the primary’s immediate vicinity, youngsters have learned to cope with traffic in the wider village.

It’s included tackling the busy Dundee Road, with Police Scotland joining the pilot on a couple of occasion to help its success.

Newtyle school bike bus.
Passing Pirie the Butchers en route to the primary school. Image: Paul Reid

Kirsty added: “From the feedback parents say their children’s increased confidence and road safety sense is one of the outcomes.

“That can only be good for the kids and their parents.”

