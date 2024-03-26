Newtyle school pupils leading the way on two wheels with their cycle bus

Newtyle primary pupils have got on board a bike bus it’s hoped could roll out as a safe and healthy commute for kids across Angus.

The youngsters have piloted a cycle bus in the village which has proved to be a runaway success.

And those behind the scheme hope funding can be found to keep it going – and expand to other schools.

Angus Cycle Hub, Angus Council and Smarter Choices, Smarter Places backed the project.

It is part of a Ride, Stride & Thrive initiative aimed at encouraging youngsters to walk or cycle to school.

Weekly cycle bus proved popular

Angus and Dundee Cycle Hub development officer Kirsty Baxter said Newtyle pupils and parents got right behind the idea.

“We launched the cycle bus at Newtyle on Mondays and it’s been really popular,” said Kirsty.

Around 20 youngsters regularly joined the cycle bus.

It operates on a set route, with timetabled stops along the way.

“We always have at least three qualified leaders from the hub there, but parents have also been involved,” added Kirsty.

“The best way to make this sustainable is to get parents involved.

“We really hope we can keep it going.

“There is a big push towards active travel

Newtyle is among a growing number of Angus schools to be traffic-free zones at the start and end of the day.

But while the cycle bus has a relatively easy ride on the quiet streets in the primary’s immediate vicinity, youngsters have learned to cope with traffic in the wider village.

It’s included tackling the busy Dundee Road, with Police Scotland joining the pilot on a couple of occasion to help its success.

Kirsty added: “From the feedback parents say their children’s increased confidence and road safety sense is one of the outcomes.

“That can only be good for the kids and their parents.”