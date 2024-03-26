Greens departs Kirriemuir as convenience store sold

Greens of Kirriemuir has closed its doors after the premises were sold to another retailer.

The High Street business announced that Tuesday was its last day of trading, as they thanked customers and staff.

Speaking online the business said it was a “very difficult decision” as they confirmed there was no job losses.

Staff will be transferred over to the new operator of the store, as work gets underway to empty the shop.

They said: “Unfortunately, we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors, and today (Tuesday) has been our last day of trading.

“Thank you to all of our amazing colleagues, customers and suppliers. It’s been a genuine pleasure serving Kirriemuir .

“The store has been sold and will remain as a convenience store, with all colleagues being transferred to the new company.”

The popular retailer also said the Fisher & Donaldson unit – inside the shop – would not be retained when the new owners reopen.

Although customers were gutted about the closure they were pleased to hear the staff had retained their jobs.

‘Was a lovely store’

Jacqui Marshall wrote: “Omg that’s heartbreaking, what a trek now to get fudge doughnut and best well fired rolls ever.

“Great news staff are all joining new employers but what a shock.”

Anne Todd said: “Was a lovely store and enjoyed the Fisher and Donaldson rolls and apple and rhubarb tarts.”

Following the announcement they informed customers Greens of Blairgowrie would be opening this Saturday.

Greens, which runs several other shops across Scotland, has been approached for comment.